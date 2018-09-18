Photo: Images courtesy of Naadam

It’s pretty hard to improve on a cashmere sweater — the rare piece of clothing that’s as comfortable as it is luxurious. And even harder is finding one made with the utmost care for and attention to the environment, and the people involved in its creation.

Well, Naadam, a sustainable and ethical label, has that sweater and much more to cozy up to. Breaking from the traditional supply chain, the brand directly sources its cashmere from Mongolian nomadic herders — creating a fair, transparent system that avoids the inclusion of middlemen (and the higher prices they bring).

Which explains why Naadam’s cashmere is so practical for the modern luxury consumer. Unlike offerings from like-minded brands, their pieces are an affordable luxury, with a price point that dips as low as a $75 sweater (more on this unicorn below).

But none of this means compromising on style or quality. These pill-free wardrobe essentials are made to be layered, mixed and matched, and look just as good lounging around the house as they do under a tailored blazer. Plus, clothes look better when they come with a clean conscience. Scroll ahead to shop our picks.

This mid-weight cashmere sweater is a no-brainer. Made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, it’s easy enough for every day, but always feels like an extravagance.

Yes, cashmere is Naadam’s bread and butter, but their silk-and-cashmere- blend is equally as special. Personalize this robe, or maybe mark your territory, with a monogram. (Serial loungers, take note: It comes with a drawstring bag, so you can keep it with you wherever you go).

If 2018 trends have taught us anything, it’s the beauty of streetwear. This effortless pullover channels exactly that. Cool, casual, and ridiculously soft — just like a hoodie should be.

We also love the hoodie in white.

While many of Naadam’s offerings are in staple colors, like granite and olive, this ice-purple crewneck (or, should we say melodramatic purple?) is a trendier option.

For this price and quality, it makes sense to snatch this crewneck up in every color. But if we had to pick just one, we’d go for the dark ginger.

Good with leggings. Also good with thigh-high boots and black jeans.

Everyone needs a statement sweater — good thing this one is unisex.

Another one of Naadam’s unisex options. Like their other hoodies, it’s crazy soft, but just a bit more understated.

An oversized cashmere sweater is a must for when it’s below freezing. This one is specifically tailored to be as cozy as possible.