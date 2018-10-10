The 10 Most Enjoyable Guardian ‘Experience’ Columns

Photo: The Guardian

Despite the internet’s many horrors, there is one small corner where you can reliably find pleasant content: The Guardian’s “Experience” column. Take the latest installment: “I swim to work.” It’s a straightforward and delightful as-told-to, and is guaranteed to leave your brain feeling way more relaxed than it did when you hate-read that last personal essay. And although the “Experience” column does often touch on heavier topics, it’s often refreshingly light and quirkily specific — like xoJane’s “It Happened To Me,” but with fewer disturbing details and more farmers in the English countryside.

Here are some of our favorites:

1. I was swallowed by a hippo

2. Writing help in the sand saved my life

3. My horse saved me from a raging cow

4. I have 58 tarantulas in my living room

5. Someone stole my cheese

6. I am a Jedi

7. I invented the vuvuzela

8. I’ve eaten only crisps for the past 10 years

9. My dog stole my tractor

10. I accidentally bought a giant pig

Never change, all of you people.

Update, 10/19: It’s time to make way for a new “Experience” best of. Please enjoy I pulled a 1,500-year-old sword out of a lake (written by an 8-year-old girl).