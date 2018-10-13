business casual

13 Pairs of Actually Fun Pants You Can Wear to Work

Ah, the corporate wardrobe. It can be hard to strike the right balance between professionalism and style, even as offices around the country are relaxing their dress codes. In case your closet full of black, flat-fronted work pants just isn’t doing it for you any more, we’ve rounded up 13 pairs of work pants with a bit more personality. Whether you love prints, a dramatic, voluminous silhouette, or pale pink, we’ve found a pair for you.

If You Love Colorful Plaid

Topshop Three Button Tapered Trousers
A tapered, white plaid pant is a fun riff on traditional masculine work pants.
Available in sizes 2–12.

If You Love Drama

Drama Skirt Trouser
A skirt over pants is high impact.
Available in sizes 14–24.

If You Love Prints

Topshop Leopard Suit Trousers
Dive into that “leopard is a neutral” mentality.
Available in sizes 2–14.

The Textured Option

Pull-On Easy Pant in Velvet
So soft, yet somehow still professional.
Available in sizes 00–14.

If You Can’t Get Enough Pink

Ganni Garvey Checked Cady Wide-Leg Pants
A subtle plaid print makes a coral color office-ready.
Available in sizes 2–12.

The Sporty Option

Slim Leg Trouser With Side Stripe
A side-stripe makes slacks feel fresh.
Available in sizes 14–28.

The Punk Option

Marc Jacobs Cropped Houndstooth Twill Straight-Leg Pants
Don’t let the corporate world kill your vibe.
Available in sizes 00–14.

If You’re a Trendsetter

Topshop Polly Stripe Peg Trousers
Yellow striped pants with a paper-bag waist aren’t for everyone, but maybe they should be.
Available in sizes 2–14.

If You Really Want to Wear Leggings

Nanushka Tigre Cropped Ribbed-Knit Pants
Wide-leg knit pants may just replace your sweats all together.
Available in sizes XS–L.

The Chill Pants

Paloma Wool Tuco Pleated Pant
Fun, but nonchalant.
Available in sizes 2–6.

The Year-Round Statement Pants

Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Pant
In the summer, wide-leg pants look breezy and fun. In the winter, they’re perfect for wearing with a cozy sweater (and maybe leggings underneath).
Available in sizes 14–28.

If You Love a Waist Detail

Paper London Twin Checked Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
The waist-accentuating tie makes these so much better than your average plaid pants.
Available in sizes 2–10.

The Party Pants

Stine Goya Luca Metallic Woven Wide-Leg Pants
Going from day-to-night has never been easier than with these metallic yellow pants.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

