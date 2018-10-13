13 Pairs of Actually Fun Pants You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.
Ah, the corporate wardrobe. It can be hard to strike the right balance between professionalism and style, even as offices around the country are relaxing their dress codes. In case your closet full of black, flat-fronted work pants just isn’t doing it for you any more, we’ve rounded up 13 pairs of work pants with a bit more personality. Whether you love prints, a dramatic, voluminous silhouette, or pale pink, we’ve found a pair for you.
Topshop Three Button Tapered Trousers
$80
at Nordstrom
A tapered, white plaid pant is a fun riff on traditional masculine work pants.
Available in sizes 2–12.
Drama Skirt Trouser
$100
at Eloquii
A skirt over pants is high impact.
Available in sizes 14–24.
Topshop Leopard Suit Trousers
$85
at Nordstrom
Dive into that “leopard is a neutral” mentality.
Available in sizes 2–14.
Pull-On Easy Pant in Velvet
$110
at J.Crew
So soft, yet somehow still professional.
Available in sizes 00–14.
Ganni Garvey Checked Cady Wide-Leg Pants
$250
at Net-a-Porter
A subtle plaid print makes a coral color office-ready.
Available in sizes 2–12.
Slim Leg Trouser With Side Stripe
$90
at Eloquii
A side-stripe makes slacks feel fresh.
Available in sizes 14–28.
Marc Jacobs Cropped Houndstooth Twill Straight-Leg Pants
$375
at Net-a-Porter
Don’t let the corporate world kill your vibe.
Available in sizes 00–14.
Topshop Polly Stripe Peg Trousers
$68
at Nordstrom
Yellow striped pants with a paper-bag waist aren’t for everyone, but maybe they should be.
Available in sizes 2–14.
Nanushka Tigre Cropped Ribbed-Knit Pants
$320
at Net-a-Porter
Wide-leg knit pants may just replace your sweats all together.
Available in sizes XS–L.
Paloma Wool Tuco Pleated Pant
$175
at Need Supply Co.
Fun, but nonchalant.
Available in sizes 2–6.
Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Pant
$90
at Eloquii
In the summer, wide-leg pants look breezy and fun. In the winter, they’re perfect for wearing with a cozy sweater (and maybe leggings underneath).
Available in sizes 14–28.
Paper London Twin Checked Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
$320
at Net-a-Porter
The waist-accentuating tie makes these so much better than your average plaid pants.
Available in sizes 2–10.
Stine Goya Luca Metallic Woven Wide-Leg Pants
$340
at Net-a-Porter
Going from day-to-night has never been easier than with these metallic yellow pants.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
