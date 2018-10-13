13 Pairs of Actually Fun Pants You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier. Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Ah, the corporate wardrobe. It can be hard to strike the right balance between professionalism and style, even as offices around the country are relaxing their dress codes. In case your closet full of black, flat-fronted work pants just isn’t doing it for you any more, we’ve rounded up 13 pairs of work pants with a bit more personality. Whether you love prints, a dramatic, voluminous silhouette, or pale pink, we’ve found a pair for you.

If You Love Colorful Plaid

$80 at Nordstrom Topshop Three Button Tapered Trousers A tapered, white plaid pant is a fun riff on traditional masculine work pants.

Available in sizes 2–12. $80 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love Drama

$100 at Eloquii Drama Skirt Trouser A skirt over pants is high impact.

Available in sizes 14–24. $100 at Eloquii Buy

If You Love Prints

$85 at Nordstrom Topshop Leopard Suit Trousers Dive into that “leopard is a neutral” mentality.

Available in sizes 2–14. $85 at Nordstrom Buy

The Textured Option

$110 at J.Crew Pull-On Easy Pant in Velvet So soft, yet somehow still professional.

Available in sizes 00–14. $110 at J.Crew Buy

If You Can’t Get Enough Pink

$250 at Net-a-Porter Ganni Garvey Checked Cady Wide-Leg Pants A subtle plaid print makes a coral color office-ready.

Available in sizes 2–12. $250 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Sporty Option

$90 at Eloquii Slim Leg Trouser With Side Stripe A side-stripe makes slacks feel fresh.

Available in sizes 14–28. $90 at Eloquii Buy

The Punk Option

$375 at Net-a-Porter Marc Jacobs Cropped Houndstooth Twill Straight-Leg Pants Don’t let the corporate world kill your vibe.

Available in sizes 00–14. $375 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You’re a Trendsetter

$68 at Nordstrom Topshop Polly Stripe Peg Trousers Yellow striped pants with a paper-bag waist aren’t for everyone, but maybe they should be.

Available in sizes 2–14. $68 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Really Want to Wear Leggings

$320 at Net-a-Porter Nanushka Tigre Cropped Ribbed-Knit Pants Wide-leg knit pants may just replace your sweats all together.

Available in sizes XS–L. $320 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Chill Pants

The Year-Round Statement Pants

$90 at Eloquii Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Pant In the summer, wide-leg pants look breezy and fun. In the winter, they’re perfect for wearing with a cozy sweater (and maybe leggings underneath).

Available in sizes 14–28. $90 at Eloquii Buy

If You Love a Waist Detail

$320 at Net-a-Porter Paper London Twin Checked Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants The waist-accentuating tie makes these so much better than your average plaid pants.

Available in sizes 2–10. $320 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Party Pants

$340 at Net-a-Porter Stine Goya Luca Metallic Woven Wide-Leg Pants Going from day-to-night has never been easier than with these metallic yellow pants.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $340 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.