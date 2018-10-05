150 Law Professors Release Powerful Statement Against Sexual Harassment

Judges Gavel. Photo: Erwin Wodicka - wodicka@aon.at/ullstein bild via Getty Images

150 law professors from across the United States signed an open statement condemning sexual harassment, which they sent to Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office on Thursday. The letter outlines ten principles to further combat sexual harassment, building on the momentum of the #MeToo movement to further advance equality in the United States.

We, the undersigned law professors interested in eliminating sexual harassment, seek to offer a new vision and agenda for eliminating sexual harassment and advancing equality. We are inspired by the #MeToo movement: the courage and sheer number of people who have come forward to report sexual harassment and abuse, including in the chambers of the U.S. Senate, the solidarity among activists, the media’s in-depth and sustained coverage, and the public’s willingness to hear and believe so many victims all suggest this is a watershed moment for change. Spurred by recent events and renewed activism, we wish to contribute to the current momentum by broadening the conversation to include the law. To reduce sexual harassment and move toward a fairer, more inclusive society for everyone, we offer the following principles for addressing sexual harassment gained from years of working for progress within the law.

Ten Principles for Addressing Sexual Harassment

Principle #1: The problem with sexual harassment is sexism, not sexual desire.

Sexual harassment often refers to unwanted sexual advances and assaults, usually by powerful male bosses or benefactors against less powerful women. This is an important pattern of harassment, one that our society must address. Yet, not all harassment fits this pattern, and even this pattern is more about gender than it is about sexual attraction.

Contrary to popular perceptions, harassment is not always sexual in nature; it assumes a variety of nonsexual forms. Nor is it usually perpetrated by bosses or power brokers, nor is it always a male-to-female phenomenon. Men harass other men who don’t conform to prescribed images of who “real men” are supposed to be, for example. Women sometimes harass other women, as well as men.

In all these scenarios, the bottom line is that harassment is more about upholding status and identity than it is about expressing sexual desire or sexuality. In the usual case, harassment provides a way for some men to monopolize prized roles in society, and to maintain a superior masculine position and sense of self. Even where unwanted sexual misconduct occurs, it is typically a telltale sign of biased attitudes or broader patterns of inequality such as gender stereotyping and sex segregation, as explained below.

Principle #2: Harassment includes many forms of nonsexual sexism and abuse, not just sexual misconduct.

Recent events have focused on unwanted sexual advances, including serious sexual assaults. These acts cause serious harm. They humiliate victims, brand them as inferiors, and cause lasting psychological anguish and trauma. As the #MeToo movement insists, survivors of such sexual harassment and abuse deserve respect, empathy, and justice from society and the legal system to address these harms.

The same is true of many other nonsexual forms of sexism and abuse that women experience simply because they are women. Patronizing treatment, physical assaults, hostile or ridiculing behavior, social ostracism and exclusion, and work sabotage are all used to make women feel inferior, for example, just like sexual come-ons. In fact, research shows that nonsexual hostilities are more common than unwanted sexual overtures. Typically, even explicitly sexual overtures are accompanied by other forms of sex-based harassment and disrespect, revealing that sexual misconduct is often less about hooking up than about putting women down.

For these reasons, the laws prohibiting workplace and school harassment now prohibit all sex-based harassment, sexual and nonsexual, in a variety of institutional and social settings.

Principle #3: Sexual harassment is linked to sex segregation and inequality.

Reformers who highlight the importance of gender parity are right: sex segregation and inequality are a major cause of sex harassment. Research shows that harassment is more prevalent where women work in traditionally male-dominated jobs or settings, for example.

Women’s absence from some positions or spaces and predominance in others fosters gender stereotypes like “men are leaders” and “women aren’t tough enough to lead”—ideas that make the underlying segregation and inequality seem natural when they are not. These stereotypes foster harassment, encouraging men to view and treat women as “different” and second class. By harassing women who dare to enter traditionally male institutions or roles, or imposing sexist demands that remind women they are still women in a man’s world, men can shore up their masculine status and sense of masculine superiority. Harassment in turn reinforces the original segregation and stereotypes by driving women away and confirming ideas that they can’t cut it or don’t belong. Leaders often fail to respond or look the other way, completing the cycle.

Sex segregation not only affects mostly-male institutions: Women who inhabit traditionally female positions and spaces are often at increased risk of harassment and exploitation, too, especially where their roles require displaying heterosexual sex appeal or performing other stereotypically female roles. Without the power and safety that comes with equal representation and numbers, women cannot effectively counter stereotypes or deter or resist harassment. Combatting sexual harassment means eliminating sex segregation and ensuring that women and men work, learn, and socialize alongside each other as equals.

Principle #4: Same-sex harassment and LGBTQ harassment are prevalent and prohibited forms of sex discrimination, too.

Women are not the only victims of harassment. Men, too, frequently experience sex-based harassment—mostly at the hands of other men. At times, powerful men prey on other men for sexual favors, just as men do upon women. But more often, men harass other men through acts of gender-based hostility—including hostility toward those who don’t live up to images of “real men” prescribed by mainstream codes of masculinity. Although female-on-female harassment is less visible than other types, women do sometimes demean and ostracize women perceived as improperly feminine, including lesbians. Harassment against LGBTQ people is widespread, with transgender individuals experiencing the highest rates of all. By attacking LGBTQ people and heterosexual individuals who fail to conform to prescribed gender norms, harassers reinforce their status and shore up their own sense of self.

Because harassment and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals is necessarily rooted in prescriptive stereotypes about appropriate appearance, sexual partners, and gender identity, the law has rightly begun to recognize that sexual orientation and transgender harassment is a form of illegal sex discrimination. This is true regardless of whether the motive or means are sexual in nature or whether the harassment is directed at someone of the opposite or same sex.

Principle #5: Race-based harassment and intersectional race/sex harassment and discrimination must be specifically addressed.

Women and men of color experience higher rates of racial-ethnic harassment than white people. Women of color also report and experience higher rates of harassment than white women, often on the basis of both sex and race. Men of color may also be more likely than white men to experience gender-based harassment at the hands of other men. In general, people who experience sex-based harassment are more likely to experience racial-ethnic harassment, highlighting the importance of intersectional analysis pioneered by Black feminists.

Black women have been subjected to sexual and labor exploitation for centuries, dating back to slavery. Women of color generally face increased risk of harassment, and pernicious myths about their sexuality, as well as persistent nonsexual negative stereotypes. Men of color, too, face pervasive stereotypes and are sometimes targeted for harassment or discrimination, or accused of it, because of their race and sex. Women of color, as well as immigrants and undocumented workers, are also disproportionately clustered in low-paying, unskilled occupations, leaving them further vulnerable to and less able to resist stereotyping and harassment. The law has properly begun to acknowledge the foundational role of race in contributing to sex-based harassment, along with other structural factors as discussed below.

Principle #6: Broader structural vulnerabilities, as well as arbitrary unchecked authority, must be reduced.

Many women find themselves in occupations or situations that leave them vulnerable to sex-based harassment and exploitation. Hotel housekeepers work alone; agricultural workers are “out of sight and out of mind” for the general public; and waitresses who rely on tips may feel compelled to tolerate harassment, for example. Students must depend on teachers and coaches for advancement and advice.

Even apart from such specialized vulnerabilities, many people also face a more generalized risk for harassment and abuse—bosses or benefactors who have unchecked, carte blanche authority to make or break their careers and life prospects based on the higher-ups’ own subjective say-so. The gendered character of the hierarchy contributes to the problem—because of sex segregation and inequality, too many bosses and benefactors are men—but so does the nature of the hierarchy itself. Research shows that managers who are given unfettered, discretionary authority over subordinates, for example, are more likely to abuse it. This is unnecessary and wrong. Excessive, unchecked discretion not only provides a ready mechanism for discrimination; it also provides a powerful platform for sexual misconduct and sex-based harassment and intimidation. Time-honored legal principles prohibit excessively subjective, unconstrained discretion, incentivizing greater objectivity, oversight, openness, and accountability to constrain arbitrary authority that facilitates harassment and abuse.

Principle #7: Institutions should rely on fair process to determine whether sexual behavior is unwelcome and harassing, rather than simply banning all sexual behavior across the board.

In an effort to avoid legal liability, many institutions have adopted policies that broadly prohibit all sexually-oriented conversation and behavior, regardless of their purpose or effect. Some organizations even ban dating among same-level members. Such sweeping prohibitions tend to be unhelpful; they can even hinder the cause of eliminating harassment and discrimination by creating fear and encouraging higher-ups and peers to avoid women, further fueling patterns of sex segregation and inequality.

Common sense suggests that not all sexual conversations, invitations, or relationships are discriminatory or harmful; this is why the law requires that harassment be unwanted or unwelcome. Power and representation in a given context matter. In less sex-segregated, more gender equal settings, for example, women are less likely to experience sexual harassment. In other cases, dating relationships among colleagues are welcome.

Overzealous approaches that seek to eliminate all sexual expression invite cynicism and backlash against initiatives to combat harassment. They fail to promote equality for women, while leaving LGBTQ people, men of color, and others who are stereotyped as sexually predatory vulnerable to disproportionate punishment. To help prevent discriminatory enforcement of harassment policies, and to ensure basic fairness for both complainants and people accused of sexual misconduct, it is important to provide thorough, impartial, and evenhanded investigations and hearings for all complaints.

Principle #8: Support for victims of harassment and people who stand up for them must be strengthened.

To end harassment, societal institutions must create conditions and cultures that ensure equal inclusion and respect for everyone. Leaders can provide time, money, and organizational resources to prevent harassment, investigate complaints fairly, monitor results, and establish a climate of respect for all. They can also take steps to desegregate along sex and gender lines and create structural conditions in which equality and respect can flourish.

But addressing harassment is too important to be left to leadership alone. Eliminating sexual harassment requires solidarity with those who come forward to complain. Harassment can be eliminated only if people who are harassed are safe in coming forward, and if other people can safely stand up for them. All members of society have a vital stake and role to play in creating nondiscriminatory institutions and social spaces. Politicians, reporters, educators, activists, shareholders, consumers, and ordinary citizens can also stand up for victims—and for what is right—across traditional boundaries of sex, gender, sexual orientation, race, national origin, and socioeconomic and occupational status.

Research shows that most people who experience harassment do not report it, largely because they fear retaliation—and with good reason. Without empowering victims and their allies to reveal and protest perceived wrongdoing, there is no way to eliminate harassment or to move society forward.

Principle #9: Victims of sexual harassment should have open and equal access to the legal system.

Sexual harassment is a form of discrimination, and it should be treated the same as other types of discrimination. To a large extent the law recognizes this principle. But there are exceptions. Even though hostile work environment harassment is simply discrimination in the terms and conditions of employment, for example, the Supreme Court has said employers do not face the usual strict liability for this type of harassment. Further, employees who are not fired or demoted must first complain internally to their employers before turning to the courts for redress. Once there, the law requires them to prove elements not required of other employees who experience discrimination. The Court has set unduly high standards that prevents many victims from having their day in court, let alone winning. Judges often turn a blind eye to sexism, refusing to find that harassment is because of sex when it is clearly driven by sexism and stereotyping.

These barriers are unacceptable. It is unfair and unwise to subject harassment cases to more onerous legal rules than other forms of discrimination. It suggests that victims of sexual misconduct are somehow responsible or at fault for the harassment. All victims of harassment and discrimination should have recourse to the legal system on equal, accessible terms.

Principle #10: Prevention and remedies must move beyond punishing individual wrongdoers to encourage systemic institutional change.

Harassment is a large-scale problem; it requires bold solutions. Individual harassers must be held accountable for their actions, as discussed above. Allowing harassers to rise to prominence, remain in their positions, resign, or disappear from the public eye quietly does nothing to prevent them from causing more harm. But institutions and society must do much more. Even if individuals are held to account, other harassers will eventually take their place unless the underlying conditions and cultures that fostered the harassment in the first place are changed.

Ending harassment requires moving beyond individual solutions to adopt approaches that hold institutions accountable for harassment and its sources. The law should lead the way, but recent Supreme Court decisions make it difficult to seek justice along these lines. The Court has cut back on the availability of class actions, for example, and upheld mandatory arbitration agreements for harassment and discrimination claims. These decisions force complainants into private arbitration forums that tend to favor the status quo and prevent people from challenging injustices together. Not only do such decisions limit access to justice for people who have experienced harassment and discrimination: all citizens are hindered in obtaining meaningful reforms when those in power treat harassment as a problem of individual bad actors, rather than as a product of the broader structures and environments in which those individuals work, learn, and interview.

Employees, advocates, policymakers, educators, labor unions, activists, students, and ordinary citizens must think expansively about how to facilitate such systemic changes to prevent and remedy harassment and discrimination. We must move beyond individual punishment to embrace actions that will alter the structure and culture of our institutions and encourage greater equality, respect, and solidarity among those who inhabit them. Such actions can and should be undertaken inside and outside the legal system, inspired by enduring legal ideals of equality and fairness for all.

Conclusion

As legal scholars and educators, we know that law alone cannot create change. Yet we know also that change rarely occurs without the law. For over forty years, employees, activists, educators, and policymakers have looked to the legal system to address sexual harassment, particularly in the context of the workplace and campus. These efforts have produced important theories and information, steps forward and setbacks, that yield important lessons for the future. The laws against discrimination provide an important tool in the fight against sexual harassment. But broader reforms are needed to address the conditions in which harassment flourishes, and to make legal and social institutions more responsive to the problem. The foregoing principles are a place to start.

Signed,

Alphabetical, institutional affiliation listed for identification purposes only

Last updated 10/4/18 at 6:00 p.m. EST

Kathryn Abrams, Professor of Law, Berkeley Law School

Miriam R. Albert, Professor of Skills, Hofstra Law School

Anne L. Alstott, Jacquin D Bierman Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Nadia B. Ahmad, Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

Ifeoma Ajunwa, Assistant Professor of Law, Cornell University

Susan Appleton, Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law

Rachel Arnow-Richman, Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Ian Ayres, William K. Townsend Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Sahar Aziz, Professor of Law and Chancellor’s Social Justice Scholar, Rutgers Law School

Rick Bales, Professor, Ohio Northern College of Law

Marsha L. Baum, Professor of Law, University of New Mexico

Nadine Baum, Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Arkansas-Little Rock)

Anita Bernstein, Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Beryl Blaustone, Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Amelia Boss, Trustee Professor of Law, Drexel University School of Law

Robin Boyle, Professor of Legal Writing, St. John’s University School of Law

Grace Ganz Blumberg, Distinguished Professor of Law Emerita, UCLA School of Law

Stephanie Bornstein, Associate Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Deborah Brake, Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh

Joanne Brant, Professor of Law, Ohio Northern University College of Law

Melissa Breger, Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Patricia Broussard, Professor of Law, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University College of Law

Margaret Burnham, Distinguished University Professor of Law, Northeastern University

Erin Buzuvis, Professor of Law, Western New England University

Alexander Capron, University Professor and Scott H. Bice Chair in Healthcare Law, Policy and Ethics, University of Southern California

June Carbone, Robina Chair of Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Catherine L. Carpenter, Arleigh M. Woods and William T. Woods Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Martha Chamallas, Robert J. Lynn Chair in Law, Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University

Gabriel J. Chin, Edward L. Barrett Jr. Chair and Martin Luther King Jr. Professor, University of California, Davis School of Law

Sumi Cho, Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Carol Chomsky, Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Stephen Clark, Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Jessica Clarke, Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School

Ruth Colker, Distinguished University Professor, Moritz College of Law

Donna Coker, Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Ruth Colker, Distinguished University Professor, Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Dana Harrington Conner, Professor of Law, Widener University, Delaware Law School

Kim Diana Connolly, Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law

Elizabeth Cooper, Associate Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Angela Cornell, Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Bridget J. Crawford, Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Mary Crossley, Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Ellen E. Deason, Joanne Wharton Murphy Classes of 1965 & 1973 Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Deborah Dinner, Associate Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Nancy Dowd, Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Jennifer Drobac, R. Bruce Townsend Professor of Law, Indiana University

Lauren Edelman, Agnes Roddy Robb Professor of Law and Professor of Sociology, University of California Berkeley

Jean Eggen, Distinguished Professor Emerita of Law, Delaware Law School – Widener University

Maxine Eichner, Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor of Law, UNC School of Law

Kathleen Engel, Research Professor, Suffolk University

Sam Erman, Associate Professor of Law, USC Gould School of Law

Katie Eyer, Associate Professor of Law, Rutgers University

Marie Failinger, Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Stephanie Farrior, Distinguished Faculty Scholar, Vermont Law School

Zanita E. Fenton, Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Richard Michael Fischl, Professor of Law, University of Connecticut

Linda E. Fisher, Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School

Joseph Fishkin, Marrs McLean Professor in Law, University of Texas, Austin

Catherine L. Fisk, Barbara Nachtrieb Armstrong Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley

Barbara Flagg, Professor of Law Emerita, Washington University

Akilah Folami, Professor of Law, Hofstra University Law School

Pamela Foohey, Associate Professor, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Carolina Forell, Professor of Law Emerita, University of Oregon

Susan F. French, Professor of Law Emerita, UCLA School of Law

Clark Freshman, Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Martha E. Gaines, Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Paula Galowitz, Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, New York University School of Law

Susan N. Gary, Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law

Hannah R. Garry, Clinical Professor of Law, USC Gould School of Law

Erika George, Samuel D. Thurman Professor of Law, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

Sarah Gerwig-Moore, Associate Professor of Law, Mercer University

Lauren Gilbert, Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law

Rachel Godsil, Professor of Law, Rutgers University

Susan Goldberg, Associate Dean and Associate Professor, Delaware Law of Widener University

Julie Goldscheid, Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Jasmine Gonzales Rose, Associate Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh

Steve Gray, Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan

Michael Green, Professor of Law, Texas A&M University

Tristin Green, Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Elayne E. Greenberg, Assistant Dean of Dispute Resolution, Professor of Legal Practice, Director of the Carey Center for Dispute Resolution, St. John’s Law School

Julie A. Greenberg, Professor Emeritus, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

D. Wendy Greene, Professor of Law, Cumberland School of Law

David Singh Grewal, Professor, Yale Law School

Ariela Gross, John B. and Alice R. Sharp Professor of Law and History, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Joanna L. Grossman, Ellen K. Solender Endowed Chair in Women and Law & Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Aya Gruber, Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Phoebe Haddon, Chancellor and Professor of Law, Rutgers University School of Law

Jacqueline Hand, Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

Angela P. Harris, Professor Emerita, Distinguished of Law, UC Davis School of Law

Dina F. Haynes, Professor of Law, New England Law

Jennifer S. Hendricks, Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Tanya Hernandez, Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Kathy Hessler, Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School

Zachary Herz, Assistant Teaching Professor, Georgetown University

Jeffrey Hirsch, Professor of Law, University of North Carolina

Ann C. Hodges, Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Richmond

Clare Huntington, Joseph M. McLaughlin Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Alan Hyde, Professor of Law, Rutgers University

Lisa C. Ikemoto, Professor of Law, University of California, Davis School of Law

Lolita Buckner Inniss, Professor and Robert G. Storey Distinguished Faculty Fellow, SMU Dedman School of Law

Melanie B. Jacobs, Senior Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Dawn Johnsen, Walter W. Foskett Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Margaret E. Johnson, Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Ann Juliano, Professor of Law, Villanova University

Marcy Karin, Jack and Lovell Olender Professor of Law, UDC David A. Clarke School of Law

Eileen Kaufman, Professor of Law, Touro Law School

Deseriee Kennedy, Associate Dean of Diversity & Inclusion and Professor of Law, Touro Law Center

Laura Kessler, Professor of Law, University of Utah

Kathleen Kim, Professor of Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles

Kit Kinports, Distinguished Faculty Scholar, Penn State Law

Laurie Kohn, Associate Professor of Law, George Washington Law School

Judith Koons, Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

Jane Korn, Professor of Law, Gonzaga Law School

Minna J. Kotkin, Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Candy Kovacic-Fleischer, Professor of Law Emeritus, American University

Zachary Kramer, Professor of Law, Arizona State

Douglas Kysar, Joseph M. Field ’55 Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Rebecca K. Lee, Associate Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Sophia Lee, Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania

Nancy Leong, Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Nancy Levit, Professor of Law, University of Missouri, Kansas City

Mary A. Lynch, Kate Stoneman Chair in Law and Democracy, Albany Law School

Orly Lobel, Professor, University of San Diego School of Law

Antoinette Sedillo López, Professor Emerita, University of New Mexico School of Law

Jean Love, Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Lois R. Lupica, Maine Law Foundation Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Ellen Marcus, Royce Till Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Maya Manian, Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Serena Mayeri, Professor of Law and History, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Elizabeth McCormick, Associate Clinical Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law

Marcia McCormick, Professor, Saint Louis University School of Law

Ann McGinley, William S. Boyd Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Law School

Miranda Oshige McGowan, Professor of Law, University of San Diego Law School

M. Isabel Medina, Ferris Family Distinguished Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Kathryn Mercer, Professor, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Vanessa Merton, Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Margaret Montoya, Professor Emerita of Law, University of New Mexico

Seema Mohapatra, Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Jennifer Moore, Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law

Melissa Murray, Professor of Law, New York University

Yxta Maya Murray, Professor of Law, Loyola Law School

Smita Narula, Haub Distinguished Professor of International Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Carol A. Needham, Emanuel Myers Professor of Law, Saint Louis University

Victoria F. Nourse, Professor of Law, Georgetown Law School

Michael A. Olivas, William B. Bates Distinguished Chair, University of Houston Law Center

Angela Onwuachi-Willig, Dean and Professor of Law at Boston University School of Law

David Oppenheimer, Professor of Law, University of California Berkeley Law School

Laura Oren, Professor Emerita, University of Houston Law Center

Richard Ottinger, Dean Emeritus, Elizabeth Haub School of Law of Pace University

Jessica Owley, Professor of Law, SUNY Buffalo Law School

Laura Padilla, Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Cathren Page, Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

Joyce Palomar, Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Oklahoma College of Law

Sachin Pandya, Professor of Law, University of Connecticut Law School

Wendy Parmet, Professor of Law, Northeastern University

Danielle Pelfrey Duryea, Clinical Visiting Assistant Professor, Assistant Dean, University at Buffalo, SUNY

Andrea L. Peterson, Professor of Law Emerita, University of California, Berkeley School of Law

Catherine Powell, Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Nicole Buonocore Porter, Professor of Law, University of Toledo College of Law

Jeanne Frazier Price, Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Lisa Pruitt, Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law

Vernellia Randall, Professor Emerita of Law, The University of Dayton School of Law

Srividhya Ragavan, Professor of Law, Texas A&M School of Law

Gowri Ramachandran, Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Jaya Ramji-Nogales, Proessor of Law, Temple Law School

Renee C. Redman, Adjunct Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Meredith Render, Professor of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law at the University of Alabama

Judith Resnik, Arthur Liman Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Deborah L. Rhode, Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Camille Gear Rich, Professor of Law and Sociology, USC Gould School of Law

Stephen Rich. Professor of Law, University of Southern California Law School

Michelle Richards, Assistant Professor of Law, Detroit Mercy Law

Sarah E. Ricks, Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Florence Wagman Roisman, William F. Harvey Professor of Law and Chancellor’s Professor, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Adam Romero, Professor of Law, University of California Los Angeles

Carrie Rosenbaum, Adjunct Professor, Golden Gate University School of Law

Laura Rovner, Professor of Law, University of Denver College of Law

Susan Deller Ross, Professor, Georgetown University

Merrick Rossein, Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Brandi Katz Rubin, Adjunct Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law

Margaret Russell, Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Leticia Saucedo, Professor of Law, U. C. Davis School of Law

Wayne Sandholtz, Professor of International Relations and Law, University of Southern California

Margaret Satterthwaite, Professor of Clinical Law, New York University School of Law

Nadia N. Sawicki, Georgia Reithal Professor of Law; Academic Director, Beazley Institute for Health Law & Policy, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Naomi Schoenbaum, Associate Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School

Vicki Schultz, Ford Foundation Professor of Law and Social Science, Yale Law School

Paul Secunda, Professor of Law, Marquette University

Dveera Segal, Professor of Law Emeritus, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law

Rachel Settlage, Associate Professor, Wayne State Law School

Ann Shalleck, Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Elaine Shoben, Professor of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas

Abbe Smith, Professor of Law, Georgetown University

Charisa Kiyô Smith, Associate Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Peggie Smith, Charles Nagel Professor of Employment & Labor Law, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law

Gemma Solimene, Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Jane Spinak, Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Brian Soucek, Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law

Kathryn Stanchi, Jack E. Feinberg Professor of Litigation & Professor of Law, Temple University School of Law

Charles Sullivan, Professor of Law, Seton Hall University

Allison Tait, Associate Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Ann Thomas, Otto L. Walter Distinguished Professor of Tax Law, New York Law School

Michelle Travis, Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Deborah Tuerkheimer, Research Professor, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

Valorie Kay Vojdik, Professor of Law, University of Tennessee

Leti Volpp, Robert D. and Leslie Kay Raven Professor of Law, UC Berkley School of Law

Rachel Vorspan, Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Lu-in Wang, Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh

Ettie Ward, Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Rhonda Wasserman, Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Gary Watson, Provost Professor of Philosophy and Law, University of Southern California

Danielle Weatherby, Associate Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Jessica Dixon Weaver, Associate Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Kelly Weisberg, Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of Law

Marley Weiss, Professor of Law, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Deborah M. Weissman, Reef C. Ivey II Distinguished Professor of Law, University of North Carolina School of Law

Robin West, Professor of Law, Georgetown University

Barbara Ann White, Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Deborah Widiss, Professor of Law, IU Bloomington

Stephanie Wildman, Professor Emerita, Santa Clara University of School of Law

Pam Wilkins, Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

Stephen Wizner, William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Emeritus, Yale Law School

David Yamada, Professor of Law, Suffolk University

Deborah Zalesne, Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Noah Zatz, Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Candace M. Zierdt, Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law