Alexander Wang Will Design Technical Underwear Now

Alexander Wang. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Alexander Wang is coming for Calvin Klein’s share of the underwear market. The designer has partnered with Uniqlo to make a collection of underwear in the retailer’s Heattech fabric. Finally, the king of athleisure is foraying into technical basics. The collection will include bodysuits, tees, turtlenecks, tanks, leggings, bras, and briefs in neutral colors and slime green. It’ll drop on November 9, and will be priced between $15 and $40.

Wang believes his collection can easily go from the ski slopes to the club. Uniqlo’s Heattech fabric traps heat to keep you warm without wearing a lot of clothing, which makes it perfect for partying in the winter months. “The thing that I love about these pieces is that they can really be worn on so many different occasions. Wear the bra top with a high-waisted jean and a denim jacket,” Wang told Vogue. And just like that, Kaia Gerber has a new favorite outfit.