All the Best Looks From the American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross.
Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The 2018 American Music Awards were hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, which instantly elevated the show to a fashion event. Last year, she wore 12 different outfits when she hosted, so the expectations for this year are high. But she wasn’t the only one to pull off a memorable look. Taylor Swift and Cardi B are both set to perform at the show, and each wore highly detailed looks: Cardi in a floral printed gown, and Taylor in a metallic dress and boot combo.

Check out all the best looks below, from Jennifer Lopez in a flowing hot pink gown to Amandla Stenberg wearing mom jeans with a fitted blazer.

Chloe and Halle.
Chloe and Halle. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood.
Carrie Underwood. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cardi B.
Cardi B. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp
Amber Heard.
Amber Heard. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Busy Phillips.
Busy Phillips. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg.
Amandla Stenberg. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

