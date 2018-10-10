All the Best Looks From the American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The 2018 American Music Awards were hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, which instantly elevated the show to a fashion event. Last year, she wore 12 different outfits when she hosted, so the expectations for this year are high. But she wasn’t the only one to pull off a memorable look. Taylor Swift and Cardi B are both set to perform at the show, and each wore highly detailed looks: Cardi in a floral printed gown, and Taylor in a metallic dress and boot combo.

Check out all the best looks below, from Jennifer Lopez in a flowing hot pink gown to Amandla Stenberg wearing mom jeans with a fitted blazer.

Chloe and Halle. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Amber Heard. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Busy Phillips. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images