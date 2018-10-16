Ariana Grande. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In the three days since Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up, ending their quickie engagement, she’s reportedly given back the ring, he’s canceled a comedy show, and now Ari’s quitting social media. Grande announced in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Tuesday night that she’s saying “bye bye” to the internet for “just a lil bit” to avoid seeing coverage of her breakup. “It’s hard not to bump [into] news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn,” she wrote. “It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.” During the 126 days that they were betrothed, Davidson also took a social-media hiatus to get a breather from fan scrutiny.

Grande was seen Tuesday night taping an NBC special to mark the 15th anniversary of Wicked. She posted photos of herself with Idina Menzel and other cast members, revealing a now empty ring finger. Earlier in the day, Grande posted and deleted about not letting anxiety ruin the moment for her.

