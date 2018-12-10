Ariana Grande Cancels Cancer Benefit Show, Needs More Time to Heal

Ariana Grande performing in June 2018. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ariana Grande canceled her scheduled performance at the Fuck Cancer benefit gala over the weekend – she reportedly needed more time to heal before performing again. Grande is mourning the recent death of Mac Miller, her closer friend and former boyfriend. The cancellation comes after she announced she would not be touring “for a long time.”

E! News reports that her manager, Scooter Braun, told the crowd that “someone I’m very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today.”

He admitted to the crowd that he “felt frustration” as her manager, but his wife, Yael Cohen Braun, reminded him that Ariana “needs this time.” Trevor Noah performed a comedy set in Ariana’s place.

Mac Miller died of a drug overdose in early September, and immediately after Ariana began receiving threats and comments online blaming her for his passing. Grande also canceled a scheduled performance on Saturday Night Live. In a statement, Ariana’s team said that she would be “staying close to home” and working on new music.