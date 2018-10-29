New York’s Most Eligible Bachelor Is This Beautiful Duck

A photo of a different male mandarin duck that we had to use because of permissions. Photo: Philippe Clément/UIG via Getty Images

New York City is home to an abundance of birds: starlings, hawks, sparrows seagulls, and more. But the hottest one at the moment is undeniably this male mandarin duck. Gothamist reports that the non-native fowl — who likely escaped from a zoo or his owner — was first seen in mid-October in the Central Park Pond. Here, a soothing glimpse at this mesmerizing creature:

Last week he was spotted again, lost in thought by the 79th Street Boat basin.

The fugitive MANDARIN DUCK of Central Park Pond fame might be the one found today at the 79th Street Boat Basin on the Hudson by @natron013; @jacquetayllr took this photo pic.twitter.com/fZDlmxoFYl — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) October 25, 2018

And yesterday, per Gothamist, he was enjoying his Sunday afternoon back at the pond.

Beautiful? Yes. Mysterious? Yes. New York City’s most eligible bachelor? Yes! And we’ve compiled everything you need to know about him:

Name: Unknown

Age: Unknown﻿

Relationship status: Probably single

Neighborhood: Upper West Side/Midtown

Job: Duck

Height: 16–19 inches

Wingspan: 26–30 inches

Diet: Seeds, acorns, grains, aquatic plants, insects, land snails, small fish

Smokes: No

Drinks: No

Celebrity crush: Marisa Tomei

Political affiliation: Duck

Duck: Yes