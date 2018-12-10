F i r s t L o o k

On October 26, ingredient-focused, environmentally friendly clean-beauty brand Beautycounter will open its first permanent shop (51 Prince St.).

Photo: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Phone booth: A phone booth with a book full of lawmakers’ phone numbers so customers can make calls in support of the Personal Care Products Safety Act.

2. Bathroom: One sparkling-clean toilet, plus a vanity where customers can try out products, then pat dry with super-fluffy towels.

3. Makeup: An old-school counter with chrome stools will house all of the makeup, like a velvet eye-shadow palette ($50), a hibiscus-colored cream blush ($38), and an opalescent lip gloss ($29).

4. Body: Three shelves of body-focused products like a citrus-mimosa body butter ($39), plus kids’ products like a gentle detangler ($18).

5. Regimens: Skin products meant to be used together — like the Countercontrol Collection ($137), which includes a cleanser, a toner, and a gel cream — will live on glass-and-metal shelves.