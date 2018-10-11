Shooting Moschino’s Lookbook for H&M Seemed Like a Lot of Fun

From the Moschino H&M lookbook. Photo: Marcus Mam

Based on the sneak preview of Jeremy Scott for Moschino’s H&M collection, you could tell everyone was having fun. The campy images were opulent, bright, extra but still accessible. And the photo shoot for the look book seemed like a blast too. Starring in the campaign are actress Bria Viniate, model Dilone, Aquaria from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, and his assistant Sakura Bready. Although it was shot by Marcus Mam and styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, everything feels familiar and friendly — like a big, cozy, well-dressed family. The star of the campaign is undeniably the Yorkie wearing a yellow jacket (Onesie? How does one describe dog clothing?).

“Whenever I design, I think about my friends. The MOSCHINO [tv] H&M lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity, and the energy of the people and the collection,” Scott said in a statement. The full collection launches in select stores and online on November 8. See more of these exclusive behind the scene images below.

