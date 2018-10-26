The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

We saw plenty of glitzy sequins and eye-catching colors on this week’s party circuit. Natalie Dormer sparkled in lavender at the BFI London Film Festival Awards Party, and Gigi Hadid wore a puffer coat covered entirely in gold sequins at the Moschino x H&M collaboration fashion show and after-party. TK Quann somehow made a neon-pink floral look work in October. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Belt: Chrissy Teigen
At the Chrissy Teigen x REVOLVE meet-and-greet party in New York.
Best Western Motif: Satchel Lee; Best Glasses: Spike Lee
At the DRØME Volume III “The Fantasy Issue” Launch Party in New York.
Most Creative Floral: TK Quann
At the Dannijo 10-Year Anniversary Dinner Party in New York.
Best Print-Mixing: Tina Sharkey
At the Brandless Pop-Up Launch Party in New York.
Chicest Red Riding Hood–Inspired Look: Stephanie Nass
At the Hermès Self Service event in New York.
Shiniest ’70s Throwback: Gigi Hadid
At the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M show and after-party in New York.
Best Navy Striped Look: Shay Mitchell
At the Shay Mitchell x REVOLVE meet-and-greet party in New York.
Best Lavender Sequins: Natalie Dormer
At the Persol & BFI London Film Festival Awards Party in London.
Best Camo: Samirah Raheem
At the Eileen Fisher and Public School Collaboration Launch Party in Brooklyn, New York.
Best Polka-Dot: Lily Kwong
At the Ruinart x New Museum Dinner Party in New York.
Best Athleisure: Katharina Kaminski
At the Peloton Treadmill Launch Event in New York.
Best Purple Brows: Slick Woods
At The Fashion Group International’s 2018 Night of Stars Gala in New York.