The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

We saw plenty of glitzy sequins and eye-catching colors on this week’s party circuit. Natalie Dormer sparkled in lavender at the BFI London Film Festival Awards Party, and Gigi Hadid wore a puffer coat covered entirely in gold sequins at the Moschino x H&M collaboration fashion show and after-party. TK Quann somehow made a neon-pink floral look work in October. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Belt: Chrissy Teigen

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Chrissy Teigen x REVOLVE meet-and-greet party in New York.

Best Western Motif: Satchel Lee; Best Glasses: Spike Lee

Photo: Angela Pham/BFA.com

At the DRØME Volume III “The Fantasy Issue” Launch Party in New York.

Most Creative Floral: TK Quann

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

At the Dannijo 10-Year Anniversary Dinner Party in New York.

Best Print-Mixing: Tina Sharkey

Photo: Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

At the Brandless Pop-Up Launch Party in New York.

Chicest Red Riding Hood–Inspired Look: Stephanie Nass

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At the Hermès Self Service event in New York.

Shiniest ’70s Throwback: Gigi Hadid

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

At the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M show and after-party in New York.

Best Navy Striped Look: Shay Mitchell

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Shay Mitchell x REVOLVE meet-and-greet party in New York.

Best Lavender Sequins: Natalie Dormer

Photo: Dave Benett/Persol-BFI London Film Festival Awards Party

At the Persol & BFI London Film Festival Awards Party in London.

Best Camo: Samirah Raheem

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

At the Eileen Fisher and Public School Collaboration Launch Party in Brooklyn, New York.

Best Polka-Dot: Lily Kwong

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

At the Ruinart x New Museum Dinner Party in New York.

Best Athleisure: Katharina Kaminski

Photo: HarleyCo

At the Peloton Treadmill Launch Event in New York.

Best Purple Brows: Slick Woods

Photo: Paul Bruinooge/PMC/Getty/Courtesy of Fashion Group International

At The Fashion Group International’s 2018 Night of Stars Gala in New York.