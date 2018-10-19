The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

This week we got a glimpse into the global party scene thanks to cellist and singer Kelsey Lu and her incredible checkerboard outfit. She attended and performed at the Jil Sander flagship store opening in Tokyo. Winnie Harlow proved that there’s a way to make a flannel sexy. Take notes, friends. Martha Stewart mixed her neutrals at a Shabbat dinner and Jasmine Tookes looked like a fashion ballerina. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Going-Out Top: LaQuan Smith; Best Sexy Flannel: Winnie Harlow
At the ASOS DESIGN x LaQuan Smith Launch Dinner.
Best ’60s Set: Kelsey Lu
At the opening of Jil Sander’s flagship store in Tokyo.
Best Neon Eyeliner: Aurora James; Best Lanyard: Browne Andrews
At The Lunchbox Fund’s 2018 Benefit Dinner presented by Prada.
Most Trendy Suit: Naomi Watts
At the Hugo Boss Prize 2018 Artists Dinner at the Guggenheim Museum.
Best Leather Pants: Daphne Groeneveld
At the opening of the Calzedonia | Intimissimi Soho location.
Best Mixed-Neutrals: Martha Stewart
At Shabbat Dinner Hosted By Martha Stewart with Mark Strausman and Jake Dell of Katz’s Deli at Freds at Barneys New York Downtown.
Best Collared Bodysuit: Jasmine Tookes
At the official launch of MOËT & CHANDON c/o VIRGIL ABLOH.
Best Audrey Hepburn Cosplay: Julia Louis-Dreyfus
At Julia Louis-Dreyfus at Saks Fifth Avenue celebrate 20th anniversary of Key to the Cure.