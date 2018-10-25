8 Eyeliners Your Uptight, Easily Offended Waterline Won’t Mind

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Eyes are very sensitive. On average, more sensitive than emo skin and even Drake. This is especially true of the eye area we we refer to as the waterline; that thin, wet strip of flesh where the edge of your eyelid hangs out with your eyeball. It isn’t particularly fun to touch or think about, unless eyeliner is involved. Lining the waterline with eyeliner and tightlining (lining just the upper waterline to make your lashes look even thicker) are often the keys to a better-than-average smoky eye or getting your eyes to pop (in the good beauty way, not the bad health issue way.)

However, like every other beauty product, not all liners are created equally. You shouldn’t repeatedly rub any old pencil or liquid liner on your lashline or your oh-so-sensitive waterline with reckless abandon. You shouldn’t rub anything at all! Kohl and Kajal liners with creamy formulas and rounded tips that smoothly glide across the waterline before setting in place are where you should focus your attention. Here are eight eyeliners with highly pigmented formulas, reliable staying power, and soft shapes that work great for the waterline, tightlining, and even less-invasive, regular eye-lining if you have sensitive eyes.

The One With “Waterline” in the Actual Name

The One That You Can Also Use on Your Brows

$25 at Sephora Shiseido Kajal InkArtist Shadow, Liner, Brow This product’s tear-proof formula and wide, not-too-pointy point will put any waterline at ease and probably win over the whole upper third of your face in the process. If you’re always short on time and have a lot of other things to line — your upper lashline, your lower lashline, your brows — this Kajal and its built-in smudger can get you an entire eye look in one go. $25 at Sephora Buy

The Smooth Criminal

$26 at Sephora NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner If you have to fast-forward through the parts in beauty tutorials where the vlogger pulls down her waterline and starts to repeatedly rim it while looking upward because it’s extremely unnerving, this pencil is for you. The long-wear formula has one of the smoothest glides and ease during application which means no dragging, skipping, or going back and forth over you work on your poor waterline multiple times. $26 at Sephora Buy

The Drugstore One

$7 at Ulta Milani Supreme Kohl Kajal Liner If your main intentions with lining your waterline are to add drama, intensity, and intrigue, this extremely pigmented liner was designed for just that. It only comes in one color, Blackest Black, and it means it. $7 at Ulta Buy

The One That Comes in a Bunch of Colors

$22 at Sephora Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner These moisturizing liners are great for waterline lining and tightlining enthusiasts who want to switch things up. The waterproof formula comes in 14 different colors ranging from olive to amethyst, so you can wear a different color on your waterline every day for two weeks if your heart desires. $22 at Sephora Buy

The One That Sets in a Timely Fashion

$13 at Macy’s Inglot Kohl Pencil One of the worst parts of lining your waterline is the part where one finger is hooked on your lower eyelid post application and your other hand is fanning your eye while you hope with every fiber of your being that the liner is finally set. This velvety pencil gets rid of most of that agony because it sets very quickly, so you don’t have to worry about transferring a bunch of eyeliner on your eyeballs. $13 at Macy’s Buy

The One That’s Good for Tightlining

$27 at Saks Fifth Avenue Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Eye Pencil If you’re also interested in tightlining your upper waterline to get that “invisible eyeliner” look, this rich eyeliner is a good place to start. It’s basically everything you’d except from a gel liner, but in a more convenient pencil form and with a tip that’s a wee bit pointier so that slides against the waterline without skipping on your lashes. $27 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

The One That’s Easy to Hold

$23 at Mac Cosmetics M.A.C Kajal Crayon This chunky Kajal crayon will put your mind at ease if you’re biggest fear is a freak eyeliner accident that results in a slip and a poke. The shape of the liner makes it easier to grip, hold, and control than skinnier versions, and the formula housed inside has a melting quality to it the doesn’t drag while you swipe. $23 at Mac Cosmetics Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.