What to Know About the Man Arrested in Connection With the Mail Bombs

The van reportedly owned by suspect Caesar Sayoc Jr. Photo: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, authorities announced that they have arrested a man in south Florida in connection with the slew of bombs sent to prominent figures — including former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama — as well as to CNN’s New York headquarters. NBC reports that the man in custody is Cesar Sayoc Jr., a 56-year-old Florida resident.

NBC News reports that DNA evidence played a role in the arrest of Sayoc, and that his white van, which had pictures of President Donald Trump and the presidential seal on its window, has been seized. The Miami Herald reports that the suspect had been living in Aventura, Florida. According to the New York Times, Sayoc is a registered Republican with an extensive criminal history — including one instance where he was arrested and accused of threatening to use a bomb.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice tweeted on Friday morning that a suspect was in custody. President Donald Trump has been briefed about the arrest, according to CNN. The man reportedly has a criminal history and ties to New York.

CNN and other networks shared live video on Friday morning of the white van allegedly owned by the suspect, which was later covered by a blue tarp by authorities.

A closer look at the stickers that are on the van at the scene in Plantation, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Qml9tmEKMy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 26, 2018

The arrest follows a wave of bombs discovered this week that were sent to high-profile politicians, public figures, and CNN. The first pipe bomb was discovered on Monday in the suburban New York mailbox of billionaire philanthropist and liberal donor George Soros; by early Wednesday, similar bombs were found in mail sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Shortly after, a bomb addressed to former CIA director John Brennan was discovered in the mailroom of CNN in New York City.

Additional bombs were also discovered in mail sent to former vice-president Joe Biden, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former attorney general Eric Holder (but the mail was re-routed to its return address, the office of congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz), actor Robert De Niro, Senator Cory Booker, former director of national intelligence James R. Clapper (also addressed to CNN), and others. Another suspicious package addressed to Senator Kamala Harris is also being investigated, per CNN.

This is a breaking story. We will update this post as more information becomes available.