The NYPD bomb squad outside CNN. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, news broke that former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama had been sent pipe bombs in the mail, just two days after it was reported that a similar explosive device had been discovered in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist and liberal donor George Soros. As the day went on, another pipe bomb was found at CNN in New York City, as well as in mail sent to other prominent political figures (including former vice-president Joe Biden and Congresswoman Maxine Waters) — and even actor Robert DeNiro.

Here’s everything we know about the bombs so far. We will constantly be updating this post as more information becomes available.

The first pipe bomb was discovered in George Soros’s mailbox.

On Monday, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of George Soros, a billionaire philanthropist and liberal donor who President Donald Trump recently accused of paying Kavanaugh protesters. The device — revealed to be a pipe bomb — was believed to have been placed in suburban Katonah, New York, mailbox rather than having been transported through the mail. The bomb did not explode and an employee placed it in the woods before calling the police.

Late Tuesday, a similar bomb was discovered in mail sent to Hillary Clinton. A similar device sent to Obama was discovered on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, the New York Times reported that two bombs were discovered in mail sent, respectively, to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The device sent to Clinton was discovered on Tuesday by a Secret Service employee who screens mail for her in Westchester, New York. The bomb sent to Obama’s Washington D.C. office was discovered on Wednesday. Both packages had return addresses for congresswoman and former Democratic National Committee chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Soon after, another pipe bomb was discovered in CNN’s mailroom at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

Shortly after news of the bombs sent to Clinton and Obama broke, CNN’s New York City newsroom had to evacuate after a similar device was discovered in its mailroom. Anchors were seen evacuating on air:

This is the moment when CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Scuitto rushed off air after a suspicious package was found at the Time Warner Center https://t.co/FCe75zzEwT pic.twitter.com/CAjlgYrDul — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 24, 2018

The package was delivered via courier to CNN’s New York City mailroom, and had six first-class postage stamps on it. It was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, and also had a return address of Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The New York Police Department bomb squad reported to the scene, removed the device, and employees were eventually able to return.

Additional bombs have been discovered since then, including devices sent to Joe Biden, Maxine Waters, and more.

As of Thursday morning, similar devices have been discovered in packages sent to prominent figures. At the moment, the confirmed list of intended (and unintended) recipients of these devices is as follows:

• Billionaire George Soros

• Former secretary of State Hillary Clinton

• Former president Barack Obama

• Former CIA director John Brennan via CNN

• Former attorney general Eric Holder (but the device was misaddressed, so it was sent to the Florida office of Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, as she was listed as the return address)

• Representative Maxine Waters (she was sent at least two bombs)

• Former vice-president Joe Biden (but it was also misaddressed and in the process of being re-routed back to Schultz)

• Actor Robert DeNiro

• At least one more package was discovered at the same facility as the ones sent to Biden and Holder, according to the Times. It’s unknown who that package was addressed to at this time.

There were also a few false alarms that day.

Throughout Wednesday, stories of other potential bombs broke out. The San Diego Union-Tribune office was briefly evacuated over suspicious boxes seen outside (that ended up being an assortment of random items, the newspaper reports). Additionally, governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference that his Manhattan office had received a suspicious package — which was later revealed to have contain a flash drive with information about the far-right group the Proud Boys.

A preliminary investigation on the package at @NYGovCuomo's office shows it is computer files on the hate group, The Proud Boys, who recently appeared in New York. — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) October 24, 2018

The devices that have been discovered have certain commonalities.

A law enforcement official told the New York Times on Thursday morning that the envelopes and printed address labels on the package to DeNiro was similar to those on the packages sent to Clinton, Obama, and others. “This appears to be from the same sender,” the official told the Times. Also, as with the other discovered packages, the newest-discovered devices appear to be pipe bombs, like the one sent to CNN:

This photo obtained by @ABC and confirmed by two law enforcement sources shows the device recovered from @CNN by the NYPD bomb squad. pic.twitter.com/HFzTMSoJXG — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) October 24, 2018

At least several reportedly contain six first-class postage stamps on manila envelopes, and a return address of Wasserman Schultz. All the labels are printed on computers.

President Donald Trump condemned the sending of these bombs, but also blamed the media for inciting “anger.”

In a speech on Wednesday, Trump called the bombs “an attack on democracy itself,” but then he proceeded to tweet a tirade about the media by Thursday morning.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

We will update this as more information becomes available.