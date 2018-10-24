Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Two bombs were discovered in mail sent, respectively, to former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, the New York Times reports. Furthermore, on Wednesday morning, CNN’s New York City newsroom was evacuated after a suspicious device was found at the Time Warner Center. The discoveries came only two days after an explosive device was also found in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

According to the Times, the device sent to Clinton was discovered on Tuesday by a Secret Service employee who screens mail for her in Westchester County, New York. The other device was found on Wednesday in mail sent to Obama’s office in Washington, D.C. Law enforcement officials said that the devices were similar to the one sent to Soros.

The news about the suspicious device discovered at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based, broke shortly after the stories about Clinton and Obama were reported. The New York Police Department’s bomb squad is reportedly on the scene. CNN reports that the device was constructed with a pipe and wires, and is being treated as a real explosive.

Also on Wednesday, CNN initially reported that another suspicious package with a device was addressed to the White House and intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington. However, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that no such package was found addressed to the White House.

Regarding the bombs sent to Clinton and Obama, the Secret Service said in a Wednesday statement to the Times that it “has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.” The statement continues, “The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The statement further reads that the agency “initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

The device sent to Soros, which was made from the length of a pipe six-inches long filled with explosive powder, was found at his home in a suburb of New York City. An official told the Times that it had been “proactively detonated” by bomb-squad technicians. The motives behind the bomb are unclear, and no one has taken responsibility as of yet.

This is a breaking story that will be continually updated as more details become available.