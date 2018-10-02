Bradley Cooper Cast His Own Sweet Dog in A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper’s dog! Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Dogs: we love them so much it makes us feel like we’re dying; we think about them day and night; we ask them to marry us, but it’s just as a joke, hah, unless, I don’t know, do they want to?; and we give them little kissies right on their tiny wet nosies. But do we cast them in our movies? As it turns out, we do! If “we” is Bradley Cooper, which in my personal case it is not.

According to people who have seen A Star Is Born, there is a dog in it. And according to People, that dog is Bradley Cooper’s own. His name is Charlie, and he plays the part of the dog shared by Jackson (Cooper) and Ally (Lady Gaga). But was there nepotism? Good question.

“There was no nepotism,” Cooper told People. Huh. “I wanted this relationship with the dog. [Jackson and Ally] don’t have a child together but they have a dog together, and I wanted it to be part of their story. I love dogs.” I don’t know how that rules out nepotism, but I love dogs, too, and I will allow it in this case.

Apparently, according to People, Bradley Cooper also put his ear doctor in the movie, which seems crazy to me but here’s what he said: “My ear doctor is the doctor in the movie, Dr. Slattery.” I love it. Very nice for Dr. Slattery. “So why not Charlie?” Cooper added. And indeed, I see no reason why not.

In honor of Charlie, please enjoy this dog-themed parody of the main part of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born song, “Shallow.”

“I want a treat please, watch as I sit here. I’ll never leave the ground! … I would like a treat please, now.”