Amethyst Realm. Photo: This Morning/Youtube

After taking more than 20 spectral lovers, a British woman has decided to settle down and marry a “sexy” nameless ghost, who popped the big question during a trip celebrating their nine-month-long relationship.

Last December, Amethyst Realm, 30, opened up on British TV show ITV This Morning about her nontraditional sex life: Ever since 2005, when she cheated on her corporeal fiancé with a ghost, she’s been casually Doing It with spirits. While she admitted that she had been taking a break from ghost sex, this past February, Realm met a special something on a work trip to Australia.

“I’d not had a phantom fling for a while and as I was away on business, starting a new relationship was the last thing on my mind,” she told The Sun. “Then one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. A new lover had arrived.”

The couple didn’t wait long to consummate the new relationship. As soon as the new couple boarded the flight home from Australia, the lovers banged in “the plane loo,” christening Realm as “a member of the Mile High Club.”

Nine months later, in England’s Wookey, the nameless ghost took their relationship to a new level: He apparently spoke for the first time, and in his sexy-ass voice, he asked for Realm’s hand in marriage.

“There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees,” she told The Sun. “But for the first time, I heard him speak. I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

While the newly engaged couple has yet to discuss the specifics of the wedding ceremony, Realm thinks “it will be quite a big do.” Congrats to the lovers on this blessed union.