Calvin Klein’s Creating a Shopping Carnival in New York City

Photo: CALVIN KLEIN JEANS Fall 2018 campaign, Willy Vanderperre

Calvin Klein’s hoping that jeans will be the next thing you’ll order on Amazon Prime. The brand is expanding its offerings on Amazon today as part of its partnership with Amazon fashion. And on Friday, it will release a denim trucker jacket created for A$AP Rocky.

If you live in New York, Calvin Klein is celebrating this partnership with an immersive event. They’re camping out at the Flatiron Plaza in New York from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s kind of like a Calvin Klein carnival. Visitors can play games for prizes from Amazon or Calvin Klein and re-create the ad campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans. For fans of Raf Simons’s popcorn-filled runway show for fall 2018, there’s a photo booth that simulates the special effects used in the show. So Instagrammable. Plus there will be other surprises to be announced as Friday approaches.

A rendering of the stalls that’ll take over the Flatiron. Photo: Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Technically you can’t walk out with new clothes from this event but you’ll be able to try everything on before ordering it online. Naturally everything will be available for prime shipping. And if you’re not in New York or you can’t make it to the event you can shop some of the core styles available on Amazon below.

Calvin Klein Women’s Ckj 020 High Rise Slim Fit Jean
Calvin Klein Women’s Ckj 031 Mid Rise Straight Fit Jean
Calvin Klein Women’s Long Sleeve Denim Shirt
Calvin Klein Women’s Monogram Unlined Bralette
Calvin Klein Women’s Monogram Unlined Triangle
Calvin Klein Women’s Ckj 010 High Rise Skinny Fit Jean
