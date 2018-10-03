Calvin Klein Is Releasing a Bunch of Fashion-Forward Clothes on Amazon

Photo: Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein jeans are hoping to be the next thing you’ll order on Amazon Prime. The brand is expanding its offerings on Amazon today as part of its partnership with Amazon fashion. And on Friday, it will release a denim trucker jacket created for A$AP Rocky.

If you live in New York, Calvin Klein is bringing the product to you. They’re camping out at the Flatiron Plaza in New York from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s kind of like a Calvin Klein carnival. Visitors can play games for prizes from Amazon or Calvin Klein and re-create the ad campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans. For fans of Raf Simons’s popcorn-filled runway show for fall 2018, there’s a photo booth that simulates the special effects used in the show. So Instagrammable.

In the mean time — before the A$AP Rocky jacket launches and the Flatiron Plaza becomes a Calvin Klein store — shop some of the core styles available on Amazon below.

