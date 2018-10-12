Here’s How Cara Delevingne and Liv Tyler Recovered From the Royal Wedding

Photo: @caradelevingne/Instagram

Following this morning’s Royal Wedding 3.0 of Princess Eugenie to her longtime boyfriend and now husband Jack Brooksbank, Dapper Dan Cara Delevingne, who cleverly brought her own toothpick to the event, recovered from the early nuptials with some beers and an extremely fancy power nap with her sisters, Poppy and Chloe, a man named Dave Gardner who it seems used to date Rita Ora, and Friend to the Stars Derek Blasberg, while Liv Tyler snapped a picture.

Delevingne still had her top hat on, but there was no sign of the toothpick.