Cardi B Just Issued A 10-Part Dressing Down of Nicki Minaj On Instagram

Cardi B. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1

On the latest episode of her Beats 1 Queen Radio show, which aired today, Nicki Minaj once again brought up the skirmish she got into with Cardi B at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party — the one where Cardi allegedly threw a shoe at her. In the version of events presented today, Minaj said that her friend Rah Ali “beat Cardi’s ass really bad,” which included punching her in the head numerous times and causing her such injury that Minaj was actually upset at her friend for so savagely kicking the tar out of her industry rival.

She also addressed the rumor that she leaked Cardi’s phone number to fans so they would target her with harassment, saying she’s never even had Cardi’s number to give it out. Well, Cardi B has apparently been informed of Minaj’s latest loose talk, and emphatically rebutted Minaj’s claims in a 10-part video series now posted to Instagram.

In which Cardi asks Minaj, “Do you wanna be the victim, or do you wanna be the gangster?”

In which Cardi appears to share Minaj’s phone number.

