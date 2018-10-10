Channing Tatum. Photo: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Channing Tatum, who recently got divorced from Jenna Dewan, is reportedly dating again. According to People, Channing was spotted with pop singer Jessie J on Saturday playing mini golf. The two are in a “very new” relationship an anonymous source told People. An employee of the golf course recounted the events from Jessie and Channing’s date on Twitter.

“Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” the user wrote in a tweet that also detailed an otherwise unpleasant shift. They then went on to describe both Jessie and Channing as “hella nice,” and said that Jessie even sang at the end of the course.

Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my asshole ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round. — Medium Mon (@maurerpower172) October 6, 2018

Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like 👀. We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing somebody to love with the radio at the end of the course. — Medium Mon (@maurerpower172) October 6, 2018

Taum and Dewan announced their separation six months ago, saying that they “have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” Since then, Tatum took up sculpting like fellow divorcé Brad Pitt. Maybe He will swap out his studio time for getting in some swings on the mini golf course. Neither Jessie J or Channing Tatum have commented on their putt putt outing.