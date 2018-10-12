Princess Charlotte’s Perfect Wave Makes Another Appearance

Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Photo: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte, 3, has long perfected the art of the ultimate wave. Luckily for her adoring subjects, the adorable royal’s go-to move made another appearance when she arrived at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday morning.

Just as she did at the May wedding of her aunt and uncle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Charlotte stole the show throughout the entire Friday nuptials. She, of course, waved to her many fans before the wedding began – how could she not? – and she also took a bit of a tumble on the stairs of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, due to the excessive winds from Storm Callum (which in her defense caused many hats to go flying and even a tree fell). Princess Charlotte also took a moment to joke around with fellow bridesmaid Savannah Phillips during the ceremony.

But moving beyond her stellar wave, the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis apparently also apparently blew a kiss to the crowd as she arrived at the event – the ultimate princess move.

Princess Charlotte blew a kiss. Photo: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

The cute moment was only slightly caught by photographers, but astute royal reporters also caught it in action.

Charlotte blew a kiss to the crowd. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 12, 2018

True to form, Princess Charlotte arrives with her royal wave... and even blows a kiss! #royalwedding — Julia Naughton (@JuliaNaughton) October 12, 2018

Yet again, Princess Charlotte has proven that she is the true star (and eternal diplomat) of the British royal family.