Connie Chung Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted in Her 20s

Connie Chung. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

In an essay for the Washington Post, veteran broadcaster Connie Chung has revealed that she was molested in college by a doctor who treated her family. When Chung visited him to ask for contraception in the 1960s, she writes, the doctor assaulted her during an examination. “While I stared at the ceiling, his right index finger massaged my clitoris. With his right middle finger inserted in my vagina, he moved both fingers rhythmically,” Chung wrote. The doctor kissed her, and she was dismissed. “At the time, I think I may have told one of my sisters. I certainly did not tell my parents,” she wrote. “I did not report him to authorities. It never crossed my mind to protect other women. Please understand, I was actually embarrassed about my sexual naïveté. I was in my 20s and knew nothing about sex. All I wanted to do was bury the incident in my mind and protect my family.”

Chung addressed the essay to Christine Blasey Ford, who testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford said that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her one summer in the 1980s, but couldn’t recall an exact date, making her a target of Kavanaugh’s supporters. “I wish I could forget this truthful event, but I cannot because it is the truth,” Chung wrote. “I am writing to you because I know that exact dates, exact years are insignificant. We remember exactly what happened to us and who did it to us. We remember the truth forever.”