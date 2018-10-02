styling ideas

What to Wear in Your Apple Orchard Selfie

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Every fall, otherwise rational city dwellers descend upon apple orchards en masse, determined to photograph themselves standing in front of fall foliage. We know, because we are among them. It’s hard to resist the urge to frolic in nature, even if you think apple picking is a scam. But what exactly should you wear for an excursion that involves performatively partaking in autumn activities? Read on for four outfit ideas that will let you indulge your inner Mr. Autumn Man.

Plaids on Plaids on Plaids

Plaid is to fall what gingham is to summer — basically a requirement. You can always just throw on a flannel with jeans, but if you want a more fashion-y approach, try pairing a classic red plaid dress with a neutral plaid coat, then finishing the look off with utility boots that won’t get stuck in the grass.

Check Shirtdress
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer
Check Shirtdress
$100 at Mango

Available in sizes S–L.

$100 at Mango
Buy
Check Cocoon Coat
Check Cocoon Coat
$138 at Need Supply Co.

Available in sizes S–L.

$138 at Need Supply Co.
Buy
Plaid Shirtdress
Plaid Shirtdress
$99 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$99 at Nordstrom
Buy
Check Coat
Check Coat
$94 at ASOS

Available in sizes 12–26.

$94 at ASOS
Buy
Lace Up Boots
Lace Up Boots
$168 at Free People
$168 at Free People
Buy

An Essential Sweater-Weather Look

In the winter, a light cashmere sweater is a mere layer, but in early fall, it can be the basis of an entire outfit. You can’t go wrong with a burgundy sweater, straight jeans, and cross-body bag. Lean into the look by adding a floppy hat, since everyone else at the orchard will probably be wearing one.

Halogen Cashmere Sweater
Halogen Cashmere Sweater
$89 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$89 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater
$98 at J.Crew

Available in sizes XXS–3X.

$98 at J.Crew
Buy
BDG Straight Jeans
BDG Straight Jeans
$64 at Urban Outfitters

Available in sizes 24–34.

$64 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Levi’s Straight Boyfriend Jeans
Levi’s Straight Boyfriend Jeans
$60 at Macy’s

Available in sizes 16–22.

$60 at Macy’s
Buy
Crossbody Bag
Crossbody Bag
$248 at Lucky Brand
$248 at Lucky Brand
Buy
Halogen Wool Floppy Hat
Halogen Wool Floppy Hat
$39 at Nordstrom
$39 at Nordstrom
Buy
Vince Camuto Flats
Vince Camuto Flats
$60 at Nordstrom
$60 (was $100, now 40% off)
$60 at Nordstrom
Buy

Mustard Yellow to Match the Foliage

Does mustard yellow feel a bit obvious for fall? Probably. But it’s a nice way to add color and stay warm without having to wear a jacket. Pair your mustard knit with a denim midi skirt and trendy Nike sneakers to make it feel fresh.

Tularosa Sweater
Tularosa Sweater
$148 at Revolve

Available in sizes XXS–L.

$148 at Revolve
Buy
ASOS Design Fluffy Sweater
ASOS Design Fluffy Sweater
$40 at ASOS

Available in sizes 14–24.

$40 at ASOS
Buy
Topshop Denim Midi Skirt
Topshop Denim Midi Skirt
$65 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 0–18.

$65 at Nordstrom
Buy
ASOS Design Denim Midi Skirt
ASOS Design Denim Midi Skirt
$48 at ASOS

Available in sizes 14–24.

$48 at ASOS
Buy
Nike Air Max Sneakers
Nike Air Max Sneakers
$160 at Nordstrom
$160 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Cool, Practical Jumpsuit

Why not wear something that will let you sit comfortably in the grass? Here’s my secret to pulling off a jumpsuit: You want a slightly oversize fit. If it’s too tight, it’ll look like a uniform, or like a Halloween costume. The jumpsuits below come in pared-back silhouettes with a timeless appeal. Wear one with closed-toe mules and a beret to reel in the likes.

Madewell Jumpsuit
Madewell Jumpsuit
$138 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 00–22.

$138 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew Jumpsuit
J.Crew Jumpsuit
$120 at Net-A-Porter

Available in sizes 0–14.

$120 at Net-A-Porter
Buy
Hatch Denim Jumpsuit
Hatch Denim Jumpsuit
$290 at Net-A-Porter

Available in sizes S–L.

$290 at Net-A-Porter
Buy
Rachel Roy Jumpsuit
Rachel Roy Jumpsuit
$95 at Nordstrom
$95 (was $159, now 40% off)

Available in sizes 0X–3X.

$95 at Nordstrom
Buy
Harper Mules
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer
Harper Mules
$148 at Madewell
$148 at Madewell
Buy
ASOS Wool Beret
ASOS Wool Beret
$16 at ASOS
$16 at ASOS
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

What to Wear in Your Apple Orchard Selfie