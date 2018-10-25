Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

One day after bombs were discovered in a packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and several other top Democrats, supporters of President Donald Trump packed onto the tarmac at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee Wisconsin began shouting “lock her up” at the mention of Clinton’s name.

BREAKING: Speaker at Trump campaign rally tonight attacks “crooked Hillary Clinton,” crowd responds “lock her up.” This, only hours after someone tried to assassinate the Clintons, the Obamas, former AG Holder, former CIA Dir Brennan, and George Soros. pic.twitter.com/B4Qlux8yL2 — John Scare-avosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) October 24, 2018

The rally was part of Trump’s national midterm campaign tours to bolster support for Republican candidates. It was during Senate Republican candidate Leah Vukmir’s address to the crowd, before Trump’s arrival, when the chants began. She paused as the crowd yelled Trump’s infamous line several times, before continuing her speech.

So much for coming together: Ahead of Trump's arrival in Wisconsin, the crowd is already chanting “LOCK HER UP!” after Senate candidate Leah Vukmir mentions Hillary Clinton. h/t @albamonica — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 24, 2018

When Trump came on stage, he limited his usual attacks on Democrats, and there were no “lock her up” chants during his remarks. He did not mention Senators Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi, nor did he mention Representative Maxine Waters, who was sent three of the seven bombs discovered this week. He instead shaped his speech around what he read from a teleprompter, and asked politicians to “stop treating political opponents as being morally defective.” He also asked the media to help unify people.

“The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories,” said Trump at one point. “They’ve got to stop. Bring people together.”

President Trump said the media should set a "civil tone" following a series of bomb scares, taking no responsibility for the national political environment as he spoke at a rally in Wisconsin https://t.co/rJ6FbQa3Zp pic.twitter.com/w21NNB3EmI — CNN (@CNN) October 25, 2018

When Trump did stray from the teleprompter, he spoke about the trade war and the border wall, but limited his scope – he didn’t call Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” or declare himself a nationalist, like he did on Monday. “Do you see how nice I’m behaving today?” he asked at one point.

“Have you ever seen this?” Trump said, to cheers and hollers of support from attendees. “We’re all behaving very well. And hopefully we can keep it that way. We’re gonna keep it that way.”