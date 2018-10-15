Will Deciem Survive Last Week’s Drama?

Deciem store. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The drama roiling around beauty brand Deciem came to a head last Friday when an Ontario judge ousted the founder and former CEO, Brandon Truaxe, after nearly a year of unpredictable behavior both on and offline. While the past ten months of tumult have been one long PR crisis, according to a new report from WWD, the company is expected to implement a number of changes and make a full recovery.

On Friday, Estée Lauder Cos., a minority investor in Deciem, successfully argued in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that Truaxe’s behavior has caused “irreparable harm to Deciem’s business, and chaos and confusion for Deciem’s employees, customers, consumers, suppliers, landlords and other stakeholders.” Per Lauder’s request, Truaxe was removed from the company and co-CEO Nicola Kilner was appointed in his place.

While Truaxe claimed to have shut down the company on October 9, the company’s website was up and running just hours after the hearing, and Deciem is planning to reopen its shuttered stores. Cecilia Gates, a branding expert and the founder and CEO of Gates Creative, told WWD that she doubts Truaxe’s removal will have a major influence on Deciem customers’ relationship with the company, which relies on a minimalist aesthetic and affordable prices.

“If you take yourself out of the industry drama, the consumers are young people that just want their product and they want it cheap,” said Gates, who runs Gates Creative. “As long as the product stays at the level it is, the efficacy, the price point, the innovation, you’re still going to get people that will buy into the brand.”

But some aspects of the brand are likely to change in the wake of Truaxe’s ousting. In the opinion of Coye Nokes, a partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, Deciem will have to stop being oriented around one brand-defining personality.

“The more the brand grows, the less connected it will get to the founder,” Nokes told WWD. “One of the [important] things is keeping the DNA of the brands, and maybe that moves to more of a philosophy and less of a single person.”