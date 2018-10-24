Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The FBI confirmed to the press Wednesday night that two additional bombs were sent in packages addressed to California Representative Maxine Waters. The announcement was made after several pipe bombs sent in packages were discovered on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

BREAKING: FBI confirms 2 additional suspicious packages, both addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, that are similar to 5 others. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 25, 2018

On Monday, a pipe bomb was delivered to George Soros’s home in suburban New York, on Tuesday night, bombs were discovered in the mail sent to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama. And on Wednesday, bombs were also discovered in packages meant for former attorney general Eric Holder and Representative Waters, a pipe bomb and an unknown white powder were found in a package the mailroom of CNN’s New York office. The Time Warner building, where CNN’s New York studios are located, was evacuated during a live broadcast.

In addition to the five packages referenced in our earlier statement, we have now confirmed two additional packages, both addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, that are similar in appearance. — FBI (@FBI) October 25, 2018

The latest report from the FBI brings the total number of bombs delivered over the last three days to seven. According to the Associated Press, the bomb was found in a mail facility in Los Angeles, and the package was addressed to Representative Waters’ California office. The report also states that the FBI confirmed the bombs found earlier were all packed with glass shards.

The FBI is asking for anyone with information to please come forward. “This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement. “We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our JTTFs, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages.”

#FBI Dir. Wray: “We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.” — FBI (@FBI) October 24, 2018

This is a breaking story that will be continually updated as more details become available.