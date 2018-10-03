Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump, along with his numerous other presidential powers, also has the ability to text every cellphone in the country. Which is why, at 2:18 p.m. ET, people across America received their first “Presidential Alert” text from FEMA. “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System,” it read. “No action is needed.” And while it wasn’t a surprise, it came accompanied with the same startling noise as when you get an Amber Alert or a Flash Flood warning, making it jarring nonetheless.

Here are the funniest reactions to the transmission:

[phone alert at 11:17 a.m.] "hey, I just wanted to take another look at you" — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) October 3, 2018

congrats to tiffany trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad! — Johnny LaDeadnik 💀 (@jlazebnik) October 3, 2018

This is worse than that fucking U2 album pic.twitter.com/c0kFvvS42U — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) October 3, 2018

oh my god the president cut off my wedding planning call !!!!!! — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 3, 2018

How many bewildered retirees got the presidential alert and thought the deep state coup was finally happening — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 3, 2018

ALERT: THERE IS AN ASSHOLE IN THE WHITE HOUSE. THIS IS NOT A TEST. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) October 3, 2018

date: why are u always looking at your phone?



me: sorry. the president of the united states is texting me — goth turtle (@dubstep4dads) October 3, 2018