Donald Trump, along with his numerous other presidential powers, also has the ability to text every cellphone in the country. Which is why, at 2:18 p.m. ET, people across America received their first “Presidential Alert” text from FEMA. “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System,” it read. “No action is needed.” And while it wasn’t a surprise, it came accompanied with the same startling noise as when you get an Amber Alert or a Flash Flood warning, making it jarring nonetheless.
Here are the funniest reactions to the transmission: