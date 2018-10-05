Eight-Year-Old Girl Finds Ancient Viking Sword in Lake

Photo: Lorado/Getty Images

An eight-year-old girl pulled an ancient Viking sword out of a lake, in one of the most metal incidents since that four-year-old walked several miles in the Siberian wilderness to get help for her grandma.

The Local Sweden reports that Saga Vanecek found the sword in Sweden’s Vidöstern lake over the summer. “I was outside in the water, throwing sticks and stones and stuff to see how far they skip, and then I found some kind of stick,” she explained. “I picked it up and was going to drop it back in the water, but it had a handle, and I saw that it was a little bit pointy at the end and all rusty. I held it up in the air and I said ‘Daddy, I found a sword!’ When he saw that it bent and was rusty, he came running up and took it.”

It was then passed over to the Jönköpings Läns Museum, which believes it’s from the 5th or 6th century.

The sword. Photo: Jönköpings Läns Museum

The museum asked that Saga keep news of the sword secret until now, so not to attract people to the area searching for other relics. Per the Local, “The only person she told was her best friend, who she really trusts.”

I look forward to watching whatever impeccable Scandavian drama is made based on this incident.