Karl Templer. Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

A 5,100 word report released by the Boston Globe in February detailed sexual abuse and coercion in the fashion industry. The article outlined allegations made by multiple models, and named photographers and stylists as perpetrators.

One of the people mentioned in the article was Karl Templer, a stylist who has worked with Vogue, the New York Times, W, and more. Templer protested his mention in the article, since the day after it was published at the beginning of 2018. In the beginning of October, the Globe sent Templer and his lawyer a letter saying that the Globe’s report did not report that Templer himself had ever harassed or coerced any model.

WWD reviewed the letter and reported on it’s contents. The letter, drafted by one of the Globe’s lawyers, stated that the Globe “stands behind all of its reporting in that article.”

“The article did not assert or imply any such thing, nor did it report that Mr. Templer attempted to have or had sex with any models,” the letter reportedly read. “Any claim that the Globe accused Mr. Templer of such conduct is entirely unfounded.”

The original report detailed the account from three models that Templer had moved their clothing or touched them in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.