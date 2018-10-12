GoFundMe Has Raised More Than $50,000 to Cover Moira Donegan’s Legal Fees

Moira Donegan. Photo: gofundme.com

Writer Lauren Hough has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the legal fees and expenses of Moira Donegan, who was hit with a libel lawsuit earlier this week over her creation the Shitty Media Men spreadsheet.

On October 10, New Orleans–based writer Stephen Elliott filed documents at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, claiming that Donegan’s crowdsourced document contained “numerous false statements alleging criminal sexual conduct on the part of Plaintiff.” As a result, he’s seeking a whopping $1.5 million in damages for libel and emotional distress. (He also intends to sue the other women who contributed to the Shitty Media Men list.)

Donegan had written in the Cut that she originally created the spreadsheet because she “wanted to create a place for women to share their stories of harassment and assault without being needlessly discredited or judged.”

Following reports that Elliott had taken legal action against Donegan, there was an outpouring of support for her. On Thursday evening, Hough channeled her fury into a GoFundMe for Donegan, which she hopes will help cover her legal fees and expenses.

“Moira Donegan did us all a huge favor,” the GoFundMe reads. “She made our world safer, and has paid more than her share. Now she’s going to need some help … More than anything, I want Moira to see the army she has behind her.”

Hough is seeking to raise $500,000 and as of 12 p.m. Friday — 18 hours into the fundraiser — people including Jason Kottke, Jason Diamond, and Molly Fitzpatrick have donated in total more than $51,000. If donations exceed the goal sum, Hough writes that leftover funds will go toward the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Speaking to what compelled her to start the fundraiser, Hough writes on GoFundMe: “I needed to do something. This is what I could do.”