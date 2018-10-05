The First Look at H&M’s Over-the-Top Collaboration With Moschino

H&M x Moschino collection campaign. Photo: Steven Meisel

Designer Jeremy Scott has an endless appetite for opulence. The first look at Moschino (where Scott serves as creative director) and H&M’s collaboration celebrates his love of all things over-the-top. The initial images from the campaign are inspired by a 1950s haute couture show in the setting, but the models in the shot wear thigh-high boots, gold pants, silver dresses, giant peace-sign hoops, and a giant padlock purse.

Shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, the ads feature star models including Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Soo Joo Park, and Imaan Hammam. If you can’t get enough of Scott’s maximalist designs, the collaboration will be a cheaper way to look runway-ready. The collection drops on November 8 at H&Ms nationwide.