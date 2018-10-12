Heavenly Bodies is the Most Visited Exhibit in The Met’s History

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala. Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

The 2018 Met Gala at New York City’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art was an unforgettable event – Rihanna was there, and the theme Heavenly Bodies inspired an endless selection of fashion moments. The gala’s accompanying exhibit was debuted that night, as Anna Wintour helmed the party, and then was on display for the public from May until October 8.

The Costume Institute’s Heavenly Bodies exhibit, which was housed at both the Met Fifth Avenue and Met Cloisters, was the most visited exhibit in the museum’s history with 1,659,647 guests. The show even beat out Treasures of Tutankhamun from 1978, which had 1,360,957 visitors.

Heavenly Bodies was also the largest exhibit in the museums history, covering 60,000 square feet in 25 galleries. The exhibit was curated by Andrew Bolton, who is the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute. The exhibition was presented “a dialogue between fashion and masterworks of medieval art in The Met collection to examine fashion’s ongoing engagement with the traditions of Catholicism,” according to the museum.