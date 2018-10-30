Hilary Duff Had a Baby!

Hilary Duff. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Jif

Hilary Duff gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday afternoon, the Younger star revealed on Instagram late Monday night. The child — her second kid (she has a 6-year-old son named Luca), but first with her musician boyfriend Matthew Koma — is named Banks Violet Blair, and Duff wrote on Instagram that “this little bit has fully stolen our hearts.”

Duff, 31, and Koma shared the same image announcing baby Banks’s birth on the social-media platform — a pic of the happy parents smiling down at their daughter. In his own caption, Koma wrote: “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family…” He added, “Cloud ten.”

The erstwhile Lizzie McGuire star welcomed her first child, a son named Luca Cruz, in 2012 with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff and Comrie were married in 2010, but finalized their divorce in 2016. Duff and Koma, also 31, first announced in June that they were expecting “a little princess.” People notes that the pair have been dating since at least early 2017. In the days leading up to giving birth, Duff shared details of her pregnancy and eagerness for it to be over, reportedly writing on an Instagram story “Yo … your hotel stay is up little girl” just last week.

Congratulations to the happy family!