Yes, Cowboy Boots Can Look Polished

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Say you’re a city mouse who wants to role-play as a country mouse with a pair of fancy cowboy boots. Certainly there are many celebrities and Fashion Week attendees who feel the same way. But the cowboy boot is a particularly daunting accessory. Here’s how to make it look polished and put together.

First, choose the right shoe. This Ganni boot in black-and-white has feminine touches that make it look a bit more modern. There are heart-shaped cut-outs on the shaft and a wing-shaped detail on the top of the boot. The white leather makes it clear that these are not working shoes — they’re fashion shoes. A boxy blazer and classic white turtleneck add polish without detracting from the boots. The jeans should be slightly loose around the hips and thighs, giving you slightly boyish look — like a real cowboy.

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Production Credits Photography by Meredith Jenks

Styled by Indya Brown

Produced by Jean Jarvis

Makeup by Shayna Goldberg

Hair by Charles McNair

Model Ami S

