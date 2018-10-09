See Model Adwoa Aboah’s New Jewelry Line

Photo: Luis Ruiz

Adwoa Aboah and fine-jewelry brand John Hardy have been working together for a year. Originally, the “It” girl model served as the face for the label, appearing in advertisements, but now she can claim the title of collaborator with the launch of AA x JH, a capsule collection of necklaces, bracelets and more. It’s the first for John Hardy — the brand has never had a partnership in the 50 years its been in business.

Aboah worked with creative director Hollie Bonneville Barden. The two used the brand’s chains as a starting point for the collection, remixing them in the form of body harnesses, twisty bracelets, and single drop earrings. Some pieces feature color accents via stones that were selected for their mystical properties: pyrite, black tourmaline, and hematite are allegedly grounding, while pink tourmaline, rose quartz, and spinel represent light and energy. Aboah also added personal touches. A signet ring inspired by one her grandmother owned gets an update in the form of sparkly stones. It also happens to be a nod to Gurls Talk, Aboah’s female-empowerment platform.

Being that it’s fine jewelry, prices begin at $295 for a single chain earring and top out at $24,000 for the elaborate draped body chain. Scroll ahead to see pics of Aboah in the campaign, plus some of our favorite pieces. You can browse the entire collection here.

