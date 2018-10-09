See Model Adwoa Aboah’s New Jewelry Line

collaborations

See Adwoa Aboah’s New Jewelry Line

By
Photo: Luis Ruiz

Adwoa Aboah and fine-jewelry brand John Hardy have been working together for a year. Originally, the “It” girl model served as the face for the label, appearing in advertisements, but now she can claim the title of collaborator with the launch of AA x JH, a capsule collection of necklaces, bracelets and more. It’s the first for John Hardy — the brand has never had a partnership in the 50 years its been in business.

Aboah worked with creative director Hollie Bonneville Barden. The two used the brand’s chains as a starting point for the collection, remixing them in the form of body harnesses, twisty bracelets, and single drop earrings. Some pieces feature color accents via stones that were selected for their mystical properties: pyrite, black tourmaline, and hematite are allegedly grounding, while pink tourmaline, rose quartz, and spinel represent light and energy. Aboah also added personal touches. A signet ring inspired by one her grandmother owned gets an update in the form of sparkly stones. It also happens to be a nod to Gurls Talk, Aboah’s female-empowerment platform.

Being that it’s fine jewelry, prices begin at $295 for a single chain earring and top out at $24,000 for the elaborate draped body chain. Scroll ahead to see pics of Aboah in the campaign, plus some of our favorite pieces. You can browse the entire collection here.

Photo: Luis Ruiz
Photo: Luis Ruiz
Photo: Luis Ruiz

Shop the Story

Classic Chain Triple Row Bracelet
Classic Chain Triple Row Bracelet
$3,900 at John Hardy
$3,900 at John Hardy
Buy
Classic Chain Drop Earring With Gemstone
Classic Chain Drop Earring With Gemstone
$2,600 at John Hardy
$2,600 at John Hardy
Buy
Classic Chain Single Earring With Black Tourmaline, Pyrite
Classic Chain Single Earring With Black Tourmaline, Pyrite
$800 at John Hardy
$800 at John Hardy
Buy
Classic Chain Drop Earring With Milky Pink Tourmaline
Classic Chain Drop Earring With Milky Pink Tourmaline
$850 at John Hardy
$850 at John Hardy
Buy
Classic Chain Triple Row Necklace
Classic Chain Triple Row Necklace
$7,500 at John Hardy
$7,500 at John Hardy
Buy
Classic Chain Multi Row Necklace With Milky Rubelite, Pyrite
Classic Chain Multi Row Necklace With Milky Rubelite, Pyrite
$7,900 at John Hardy
$7,900 at John Hardy
Buy
Classic Chain Pinky Signet Ring
Classic Chain Pinky Signet Ring
$1,200 at John Hardy
$1,200 at John Hardy
Buy

See Model Adwoa Aboah’s New Jewelry Line