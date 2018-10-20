Josh Kushner Did an ‘I Married My Best Friend’ Post About Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss and Jared Kushner. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner had a surprise weekday wedding on Thursday, after announcing their engagement in July. The affair — a small Jewish ceremony of about 80 people in upstate New York, according to People — remained mostly private, save for a photo Karlie shared with her followers on Instagram, in her custom Dior wedding dress, and an Instagram Story of the supermodel eating cake from Milk Bar delicately on the floor at 2 a.m.

Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner — husband of Ivanka Trump and senior adviser to her father — shared another photo from the wedding on his Instagram today, with the caption, “i married my best friend ❤️.”

The post invited congratulatory comments from celebrities like Gisele Bündchen, Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Alba, and Sophia Bush. It was shared Sunday, while the couple is away on their 48-hour honeymoon, or a “mini-moon,” as Karlie called it. They shared few details about the trip, aside from an aerial shot of an island and selfies of Kloss boarding their private jet on Instagram Stories.

In July, Kloss publicly confirmed the engagement with a picture of her and Kushner, captioned, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Congratulations to the happy couple, who have successfully managed to legally wed their best friends without making it weird.