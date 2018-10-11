Justin Bieber leaving church Wednesday night. Photo: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

On Wednesday night, TMZ reported that Selena Gomez had entered a mental-health facility amid an “emotional breakdown” related to her chronic health issues. Shortly after, Justin Bieber, Gomez’s ex, was seen arriving at church, as he often does on Wednesdays. He looked visibly distraught, taking solace in group hugs outside afterward. His new wife, Hailey Baldwin, doesn’t appear in the photos.

Photo: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Gomez has been hospitalized twice due to her chronic health issues within the last two weeks and has had a rough few years. The singer has faced an ongoing battle with lupus, requiring a kidney transplant last summer from friend and Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa. In late September, TMZ reports, a “despondent and emotional” Gomez was admitted to L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai after experiencing an “alarmingly low white blood cell count.” She was released after a few days, but was reportedly re-entered last week due to the same issue. Frustrated with the situation, she supposedly tried “ripping the IV’s [sic] out of her arm” in an attempt to leave the hospital before being discharged. She is currently in a facility on the East Coast, receiving DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy), a treatment used for various mental-health conditions, according to reports.

On top of all that, Gomez got back together with Bieber for a third or fourth time in late 2017, before breaking up around March of this year. Then in July, after dating for about a month, Bieber proposed to his girlfriend and fellow churchgoer Hailey Baldwin. In September, the couple unexpectedly tied the knot. According to People, Gomez was handling it in stride. “She hasn’t been thinking about Justin,” a source told the tabloid. “She’s in a great place and is very happy.”