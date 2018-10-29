Kanye West Is Embroiled in Right-Wing T-Shirt Drama

Kanye West. Photo: Ron Sachs/Getty Images

On Saturday in Washington, D.C., young black conservatives gathered as part of Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit. According to “Page Six,” TPUSA Communications Director and conservative activist/commentator Candace Owens said that Kanye West was there “in spirit,” as he was involved in designing merch for the nonprofit organization.

The new TPUSA merch includes T-shirts and baseball caps with the phrase “BLEXIT,” which stands for “black exit” — specifically from the Democratic party. In colors typical of West’s own fashions, like bright orange and teal, the merch features stick figures that spell out the word Blexit as well as a Vitruvian “X.” Some shirts also include the phrase “We Free.”

Owens wore Blexit merch herself at the Summit on Saturday, along with many of those in attendance. “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said Owens, as quoted by “Page Six” on Sunday night.

My two favorite hats. #BLEXIT is about making America great by recognizing that we are ALL AMERICANS. We will no longer allow the media rhetoric and angry leftists to keep us apart.



I love you all. https://t.co/ByEoMNA59T pic.twitter.com/S3daqkwdP0 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 28, 2018

On Monday morning, though, Owens backtracked in a statement on Twitter, which West retweeted. “I said on stage that my friend and fellow superhero helped me design the ‘X’ for Blexit,” she wrote. “This may shock the world, but Ye is a world renowned designer. Everyone who knows him asks him for advice on design.”

Owens went on to clarify that Blexit is a project that is hers “entirely,” and that West introduced her to a designer “with totally different political beliefs” who helped her craft the logo. “The insinuation that Kanye is now the author of my political movement is pointedly wrong and dishonest,” Owens concluded.

#BLEXIT is about the beautiful stories of so many black people who have awakened themselves to the possibilities of our future, as Americans.



The press is trying to use Kanye’s name to create drama and further divisiveness which is WRONG.



Here is statement of clarity from me: pic.twitter.com/PJSdM2PRFi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 29, 2018

In April, West tweeted that he loved “the way Candace Owen thinks.” And while visiting President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month, West expressed his conflicted thoughts on the Democratic Party. “People expect that if you’re black you have to be Democrat,” he told Trump.

This month, though, West also reportedly donated $73,540 to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, who is running as a Democrat.

The new, Kanye-adjacent Blexit merch is currently being sold on Blexit.com alongside testimonials from black Americans who’ve left the Democratic party, as well as “inconvenient truths.” One such “truth,” according to the organization and a link to History.com, is that “the Democratic Party created the Ku Klux Klan.”

On the TPUSA online store, customers will also find merch with slogans such as “Capitalism cures poverty” and “Coexist” spelled out in guns. The organization also focuses its efforts on college campuses, hence additional phrases like, “I survived college without becoming a liberal.”

Last year, The New Yorker reported that TPUSA was “funneling money” into student-government elections across the country to elect right-leaning candidates. The organization is also alleged to have “fostered an atmosphere that is hostile to minorities.” However, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk denied both these allegations at the time.

West has yet to comment on his direct involvement with Blexit and TPUSA. The Cut has reached out to TPUSA to clarify, as well as to ask who the mysterious designer Owens referenced might be.