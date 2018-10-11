Kanye West Loves the Male Energy of a MAGA Hat

Photo: @politico/Twitter

On Wednesday, longtime friends Donald Trump and Kanye West enjoyed an intimate meeting in the Oval Office surrounded by dozens of reporters. After hurrying to pull the president into an extremely comfortable-looking embrace, West, in a red MAGA hat, launched into a lengthy, confusing diatribe about taxes, racism, and mental health, while Trump looked on blankly. West also explained why he loves Trump’s signature MAGA hat, and it’s nothing weird, it’s just that he’s tired of being surrounded by ladies and he likes how this baseball cap fills the gaping void left by his absent father:

This hat, it gives me power, in a way. You know, my dad and my mom separated, so I didn’t have a lot of male energy in my home. And also, I’m married to a family that, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy going on. It’s beautiful, though! There are times though…

You know, I love Hillary, I love everyone, right? But the campaign “I’m With Her” just didn’t make me feel – as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time – like a guy that could play catch with his son. There was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman.

West’s White House visit comes less than two weeks after he gave a bizarre, politically-charged speech during the closing credits of SNL (wearing, again, a MAGA hat) in which he said, “The blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

Watch the clip of his Oval Office soliloquy below, or take a minute to stare out the window and wonder, for a moment, what it would be like to be a bird, or a dolphin, or a subway rat, or any creature blissfully unaware of this meeting.

“I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman,” famed musician Kanye West said of his MAGA hat while discussing masculinity, the economy and his brand pic.twitter.com/T06Z5tOSIU — POLITICO (@politico) October 11, 2018