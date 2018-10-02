Kavanaugh Will No Longer Teach at Harvard in the Spring

Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/Getty Images

The dean of Harvard Law School, John F. Manning confirmed in an email obtained by HuffPost that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will not be teaching his spring 2019 class. Kavanaugh has been teaching the course, which is called The Supreme Court Since 2005, since 2009.

“Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019,” the email to students read. “So the course will not be offered.”

No additional details were given to the students, and HuffPost reports that the faculty page to Brett Kavanaugh has been taken down and redirected to the general faculty page.

It is unclear if the cancellation of Kavanaugh’s class has to do with his Supreme Court nomination or the investigations into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him by three women. Kavanaugh has denied all allegations, and the FBI is currently investigating the claims. The Senate reportedly will hold a floor vote Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Friday.