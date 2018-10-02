You’re Going to Want All the Shoes From This New Brand

Photo: Courtesy of Jerome Corpuz

Rag & Bone’s chunky low-heeled boots were some of the most popular shoes of the last decade. The woman who created them? Lauren Bucquet, who served as the brand’s director of footwear and accessories for ten years. Bucquet left the company to start her own line, Labucq, which counts Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright as an angel investor. Her collection launched today, and it’s full of the kind of stylish shoes you could literally wear every day.

Labucq follows the popular direct-to-consumer model, with Bucquet sourcing the shoes from factories in Tuscany. The initial launch features nine styles, starting at $195 for flat mules and topping out at $495 for a pair of slouchy knee-high boots. Standouts include the June harness style (which touches on the current Western trend), the Kati ankle boot (especially fresh in white), and the Sophia pumps, but the whole range hits on the best trends for fall.

You can check out the full collection here, but scroll down to shop our favorites.

