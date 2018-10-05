Lady Gaga Powerfully Defends Christine Blasey Ford’s Senate Testimony

Lady Gaga. Photo: CBS

On The Late Show Thursday night, Lady Gaga defended the testimony Christine Blasey Ford gave in front of the Senate Judicial Committee accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“What I have seen on the news with this debate of Kavanaugh versus Dr. Ford — it’s one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever witnessed,” Gaga began, reminding the audience that she is a survivor of sexual assault. “If someone is assaulted or experiences trauma — there is science and scientific proof, it’s biology — that people change. The brain changes. It literally takes the trauma and puts it in a box and files it away and shuts it so we can survive the pain.”

Ra ra ra democracy and believing women!