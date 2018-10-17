Photo: Solent News/REX/Shutterstock, Getty Images

Have you tried a healing LED light therapy mask before? Do you want to? If you answered “no,” and then “yes,” you’re in luck, because this is the perfect time of year to give one a go. This is partly because your skin-care routine should transition with the seasons and skin could always use a little more TLC after summer. But it’s mostly because these creepy little at-home treatments make the perfect last-minute serial killer costume.

Since everyone is obsessed with skin care these days, celebrities are no longer the only ones who get to wear light-therapy masks and haunt the public’s dreams by Instagramming their LED selfies. There are now several regular-person versions available online, meaning anyone can harness the power of LED light — usually of the blue (bacteria-killing) and red (collagen and elastin-stimulating) varieties — without a fancy dermatologist’s supervision.

Now anyone can reduce inflammation, acne, wrinkles, and discoloration at depths topical products can’t, and look like a sociopath ascending from the depths of hell while doing it. Now anyone can use Halloween to rationalize a futuristic beauty tool splurge and have really good skin with consistent use of it over time.

Here are 5 LED light-therapy masks that will make you look glow-y on the inside and upsetting on the outside for October 31 and beyond.

The Affordable One for Acne

$30 at Ulta Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask Neutrogena’s accessible LED mask uses both blue and red light at the same time to target acne in a quick ten-minute session. This treatment is gentle enough to use every day and the mask is only $30, which is way less than a lot of the serums that come in tiny bottles. The lack of a mouth hole or slit make this a great option if you’re going for more of a Jason Voorhees vibe. $30 at Ulta Buy

The Celebrity Favorite

$2,300 at Shani Darden Déesse Pro Light Therapy Mask You’ve probably seen this haunting creation creeping on your Instagram feed thanks to celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden who uses it on her celebrity clients. It boasts a whopping 770 LED lights and you can own it too! It will set you back $2,300 but you’ll probably end up looking like January Jones, Jessica Alba, or a Kardashian in terms of skin. The very slight upward curvature of the mouth slit on this model makes it a solid pick if a Strangers look is more your style. $2,300 at Shani Darden Buy

The Anti-Aging One With Embellishments

$435 at Sephora Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite Faceware Pro This LED mask from Dr. Dennis Gross is one of the newer ones on the market and a fashionable one at that. It comes with gold accents, 162 LED lights, and three treatment options to choose from: red light therapy, blue light therapy, or red and blue light therapy. This mask is lightweight and completely hands-free so you can carry your chainsaw, machete, or ax with ease. $435 at Sephora Buy

The One That Comes in a Bunch of Colors

$130 at Amazon Dermasmoothe Pro 7 Color LED Face Mask Want to hit your skin with everything you’ve got? This mask features 150 LED lights, five intensity settings, and seven different color options: red and blue (the usual suspects), along with green (for discoloration), yellow (for fine lines and wrinkles), purple (for scar reduction), light blue (for a more soothing acne treatment), and white (which tightens and penetrates the deepest). This one is the most smiley mask of the bunch, making it a good option for a Purger look. $130 at Amazon Buy $130 at Amazon Buy

The One That Gets Your Neck, Too

$200 at Amazon Project E Beauty Wireless LED Light Skin Rejuvenation Therapy Mask Similar to the Dermasmoothe Pro, this mask comes with seven different light colors to treat every skin-care issue imaginable on the face. Project E’s mask goes a step further with a bonus attachment for the neck, arguably the most overlooked part of skin-care routines (sad). In addition to being more inclusive, the neck portion on this model gives the whole look a straitjacket feel, making this one a good option if you’re looking to channel Hannibal Lecter for the holiday. $200 at Amazon Buy $200 at Amazon Buy

